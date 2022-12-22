Customers of the Bradford City Water Authority will see a $3 increase in their monthly bills next year.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the authority passed the budget for the coming year with an increase of 50 cents per 1,000 gallons of water, and an increase of $1 in the fixed meter fee from $19 to $20 per month.
Steve Disney, executive director, explained, “2022 saw inflation levels at 40-year highs with no foreseeable end in right. Skyrocketing chemical, fuel and energy costs, supply chain issues and availability of necessary materials saw unprecedented times. Chlorine costs alone are up 224% in the last two years, 177% since 2021. All chemical costs combined are up 98%. Unfortunately the outlook for 2023 is much the same.”
He said the 2023 budget will attempt to keep pace with rising costs. “The average residential water consumption for the Bradford water system is approximately 4,000 gallons per month. For 2023, based on this consumption rate, residential customers can expect increases of $2 per month and a $1 per month fixed meter fee increase from $19 a month to $20 a month.”
Disney added, “Despite proposed rate increases, Bradford City Water Authority rates continue to be among the lowest in Western Pennsylvania.”
He provided a rate comparison of 78 water systems in the state, with just 10 at cheaper rates than Bradford’s. The average rate is $7.78 per 1,000 gallons; Bradford’s is $4.75 per 1,000 gallons. Nineteen systems in the comparison were at or above $10 per 1,000 gallons, with the most expensive at $15.97.
The total 2023 budget revenues are projected at $5,334,201, with operating expenses at $3,526,700, debt service at $1,344,923, and $462,577 available for transfer to the bond redemption and improvement fund.
For wages, as the executive director, Disney will draw a salary of $86,916.89; the distribution operations manager, $92,447.96; billing/collections administrator, $87,442.47; superintendent, $84,150.02; accountant, $65,762.40; and administrative assistant, $59,631. Hourly wage classifications are from $29.96 an hour to $34.84 an hour.
In other business, Disney gave an update on the lead abatement project. Mortimer’s Excavating is continuing water main replacement and service connections along Jerome and Burnside avenues, and plan to continue through the winter months.
Chivers Construction has shut down construction operations and will resume in the spring. They have inspected a total of 455 service lines, confirmed 284 of which were lead and were replaced. The remaining 171 are copper and do not need replaced.
Regarding the Harrisburg Run bridge, Disney said a workable solution has been reached to avoid relocating the water mains.
A bid opening was conducted for water treatment plant chemical bids. Four bids were received. JCI Jones Chemical Company was awarded both low bids of $306.66 per 100 pounds for liquid chlorine and $30 per 100 pounds for caustic soda.
Disney said entries have been coming in steadily for the “We Love Marilla” photo contest, the deadline of which is Friday at 5 p.m. The contest details are available on the authority’s website, bradfordwater.com