Bradford City Water Authority heard an update at Wednesday’s meeting regarding the lead abatement project underway throughout the city.
Mortimer’s Excavating has completed water main replacements along Bedford Street and will begin installing individual service lines next week. This week, they are replacing water mains along portions of Congress Street.
For notifications on street closings in the project, check the City of Bradford’s Savvy Citizen app.
Authority Executive Director Steve Disney said the construction crew is also addressing temporary pavement restoration complaints along portions of Congress and High street. “The community is reminded that temporary restoration is currently being utilized on Jerome Avenue, Burnside Avenue, Bedford Street, High Street and Congress Street,” Disney said. “Once the asphalt batching plants open back up in the spring, these streets will receive final restoration.”
Chivers Construction has resumed operations with three crews, which are working on Rosedale Avenue, Lawrence Avenue, Mill Street, Whitehead Avenue and Williams Street. “To date they have inspected a total of 472 service lines, replaced 290 of them found to be lead and discovered 182 to be copper that did not require replacement,” Disney explained.
The authority heard an update on the Marilla Brook Crossing project, too. That is, that there is no update. Because of supply chain issues, the project was moved from last year to this year, but no start date has been determined. Disney said it will be weather dependent.
A contract for the replacement of a water main in the Custer City area was awarded to Mortimer’s Excavating with a low bid of $485,185. “This will replace a problematic 3,000-foot section of an 8-inch ductile iron water main just south of Custer City” along U.S. Route 219, Disney explained.
The board heard from Ken Kane of Generations Forestry about the timber inventory. The Gilbert Reservoir inventory has been completed and a formal report was provided. Firth Maple Products has executed an ash supplement contract. A second timber project includes a chipping operation on the watershed Lean-To-Ridge area, which will eliminate the zero-value vegetation and allow for regeneration to occur.
Also at the meeting, the authority recognized vice chairman Tom Arrowsmith for his 15 years of service to the board.