There are many beautiful sights around Bradford, one notable site is the Marilla Reservoir — which displays unyielding beauty every season of the year.
In recognition of Mother Nature’s gift, the Bradford City Water Authority is currently accepting entries for two categories in their “We Love Marilla” Photo Contest.
The photo contest begins immediately, and entries will be accepted through close of business on Dec. 23. No further entries will be accepted after Dec. 23.
By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to the Official Rules and warrants that his or her entry complies with all requirements set out in the following rules, terms and conditions.
The “We Love Marilla” Photo Contest is open to all amateur and aspiring photographers.
There will be two categories and a limit of no more than three entries per category. The two categories include: Ground level photos (photos taken from standing at ground level), and aerial photos (photos taken from drones, planes, etc.).
Photo contest entries will be judged based on creativity, quality and majestic beauty of the content.
Bradford Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates will be awarded in each of the two categories — ground level and aerial photos. First place, in each category, will be awarded a $300 gift certificate, second place a $200 gift certificate and third will be a $100 gift certificate.
Interested entrants in the “We Love Marilla” Photo Contest must include required information, including name, address, telephone number, email address, photo category (ground level or aerial) to submit along with their photograph(s) in accordance with the instructions that follow.
By submitting an entry, individuals are agreeing to the following terms and conditions:
Person(s) can only submit a maximum of three entries per category.
Photographs must be in digital format. Only online entries will be eligible. No print, hard copy or film submissions will be accepted for entry into this Contest. All digital files must be 20 megabytes or smaller and must be in JPEG or .jpg format.
Photographs must include features of the Marilla Reservoir area during any season.
Only minor cropping is permitted. No digitally enhanced photographs will be permitted. Any changes to the original photograph not itemized here are unacceptable and will render the photograph ineligible for a prize.
Photographing the work of others is strictly prohibited, it must be as an object appears in its environment and not a full-frame close-up of another person’s art.
The photograph, in its entirety, must be a single work of original material taken by the contest entrant. By entering the Contest, entrant represents, acknowledges and warrants that the submitted photograph is an original work created solely by the entrant, that the photograph does not infringe on the copyrights, trademarks, moral rights, rights of privacy/publicity or intellectual property rights of any person or entity, and that no other party has any right, title, claim, or interest in the photograph.
The photograph must not, in the sole and unfettered discretion of the Water Authority, contain obscene, provocative, defamatory, sexually explicit or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate content.
Watermarks are unacceptable.
By submitting an entry, the submitter agrees that the photos will remain the property of the Water Authority and could be chosen to produce an album/seasonal calendar of Marilla Reservoir pictures.
Judges will choose the photos that will be used for the album/seasonal calendar.
Proof of submission is not proof of receipt. The Water Authority reserves the right to examine the original photograph/source material to confirm compliance with these rules. Pictures will not be returned, and will remain the property of the Water Authority. Individuals are asked to make duplicates to retain for their own files. Each entry consists of a singular photograph and entry form information.
Judging will be conducted by selected personnel from the Water Authority, The Bradford Era, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and Bradford Area High School Art/Photography.
Winners will be notified on Jan. 20, 2023, and results will be announced and published on Jan. 27, 2023. The Water Authority will notify the winners of the photo contest through the contact information provided at the time of entry. The Water Authority reserves the right to disqualify anyone who fails to respond to the notification within five days.
To submit photos to be entered into the contest remember to include name, address, telephone number and email address along with the photos and their category. Photos may be submitted to info@bradfordwater.com. Please note, multiple photos must be attached separately.