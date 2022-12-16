Bradford Township Supervisors

Bradford Township supervisors, left to right, Laree Sue Behan, Mark Cline, and Steve Mascho after Friday night’s monthly meeting.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

For the first time in a long while, the Bradford Township monthly meeting started out with answers to questions residents had been asking, in an almost respectful manner. Though it didn’t last long, on Friday evening.

Supervisor Mark Cline addressed the room and announced that the township will receive $78,637 from ARPA funds that were split throughout McKean County by the commissioners. These funds are to be used in specific ways outlined in the letter from the commissioners. For Infrastructure and Blight Remediation Projects, the township funds must be used for “blight remediation or infrastructure repairs or improvements including, but not limited to water, sewer, roads, culverts, and bridges.” The township received $58,637, based on population, for these purposes. Additionally, all municipalities across the county received $20,000 for Community Development and Parks & Recreation to “install new or provide for improvements to important community assets.” Any projects for both categories of funding must be planned and completed within two years.

