For the first time in a long while, the Bradford Township monthly meeting started out with answers to questions residents had been asking, in an almost respectful manner. Though it didn’t last long, on Friday evening.
Supervisor Mark Cline addressed the room and announced that the township will receive $78,637 from ARPA funds that were split throughout McKean County by the commissioners. These funds are to be used in specific ways outlined in the letter from the commissioners. For Infrastructure and Blight Remediation Projects, the township funds must be used for “blight remediation or infrastructure repairs or improvements including, but not limited to water, sewer, roads, culverts, and bridges.” The township received $58,637, based on population, for these purposes. Additionally, all municipalities across the county received $20,000 for Community Development and Parks & Recreation to “install new or provide for improvements to important community assets.” Any projects for both categories of funding must be planned and completed within two years.
Supervisor Laree Sue Behan then discussed — in what Cline declared the “correspondence” part of the meeting, since it was before anything on the official or added agenda — residents’ questions on the East Warren Road bridge project and a couple of road projects.
It was noted, by Behan, that the questions raised about the East Warren Road Bridge change in length, from 90 feet to 88 feet, was not made by Laurel Highlands Structural Consulting, LLC nor Effective Technical Applications Inc. — the two engineers who have legal matters on this bridge project — the change was made by U.S. Bridge and was done, according to Behan’s contact, Brian Morganthaller, regional sales at U.S. Bridge, to save the township money in many areas of material and labor costs.
Another question Behan had researched for residents, still pertaining to the bridge, was the drawings dispute. According to Behan, she spoke with Randy Albert and Shawn Augusti of PennDOT who indicated “there is no reason why bid drawings cannot be used for construction.” Supervisor Steve Mascho rebutted, but Cline interjected that “these are the professionals who will inspect the bridge.”
A resident, Kerry Roslinski, asked for clarification about the words “shop drawings,” to which Behan confirmed that the shop drawings from the bid are the ones she was referring to, “but not the half-assed shop drawings you’re thinking of.”
She also spoke about a road project that was in question from a while back and was asked about the status of High Street. Behan assured the group that she would be getting more information on this. Several residents thanked Behan.
As the meeting continued, though, the adversarial tone noted in several past meetings returned. A couple residents, not routinely at monthly meetings, addressed the supervisors and their demeanor, taking issue with how the audience and those speaking were treated. The residents’ pleas appeared to fall on deaf ears, as some walked out after the meeting calling it a circus.
Major items, concerning an emergency sewer repair, were added to the agenda shortly before the meeting.
A sewer line break, along Gates Hollow and Lane Street, was deemed an emergency and would need to be repaired by a contractor as soon as possible. However, as Roslinski pointed out, the township has a road department and a sewer department, “why are they not making the repairs?’
His comments and questions were snapped at by Behan and Gibiser, that this is an emergency.
Township crews, according to Behan, cannot do this work due to the weather and having road clearing to do — “It’s winter.”
Another resident, Joe Troutman, whose property is one of three involved in the project, added that this has been broken for more than two years, “why is it an emergency now?”
Behan addressed the residents when asked if there had been any contamination from the sewer leak, and said there hadn’t been. She was pressed as to who had been called, but returned a flippant response, “who should we call, an archeologist?”
Gibisier stated that Kenny Swanson, who is the only sewer employee, had patched the pipe, and “made all the calls.”
Several quotes for per hour rates from contractors were collected by Behan within the past day. In a vote of 2-1, Mascho voted no, the township voted to hire Belser and Hale of Bradford at $110 per hour for the project. Residents asked if this included materials (pipe, gravel, etc.) and Behan said it did.
The pipe is set to be delivered Dec. 19 or 20 but the work will not begin until after the holidays, per Gibiser.
Another item from the meeting that caused discussion was the bid opening for the sale of the composite material that was not used on the East Warren Road Bridge project.
Two bids were received. One from Cummins for $8,000 and the winning bid was from a Daytona, Florida company for $22,500 plus half the transportation cost. Prior to the start of the meeting, bids from Florida were brought up and if the township would be responsible for transportation — Cline was adamant the answer was no, but later in the discussion added unless the highest bidder is from Florida.
The original cost of the materials was $44,000.
The final question of the night: Will any of the supervisors, or the secretary, take advantage of the offer, the invitation, to training from Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association? Three no, and one yes.
A reorganizational meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 6 p.m., the township auditors will meet on Jan. 5, and the Planning Commission will meet Jan. 10.