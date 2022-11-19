Residents of Bradford Township gathered at the Bradford Area Public Library Thursday night to share with each other — as well as the supervisors in attendance — issues of concern. What is going on with respect to the upkeep of the township is under scrutiny by those who live there. They notice all the buying and spending done in recent years and ask when the money and workers will start going to things everyone uses — like the township’s roads.

One of the issues that was brought up was the lack of road work completed throughout the township over the past several years. Many blamed the degrading infrastructure on the road crews being used to build bridges, which some said are not part of the workers’ labor contracts. Others in attendance expressed that the cost of new equipment and purchasing of vehicles might be a big reason the roads are not getting the attention needed.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos