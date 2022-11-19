Residents of Bradford Township gathered at the Bradford Area Public Library Thursday night to share with each other — as well as the supervisors in attendance — issues of concern. What is going on with respect to the upkeep of the township is under scrutiny by those who live there. They notice all the buying and spending done in recent years and ask when the money and workers will start going to things everyone uses — like the township’s roads.
One of the issues that was brought up was the lack of road work completed throughout the township over the past several years. Many blamed the degrading infrastructure on the road crews being used to build bridges, which some said are not part of the workers’ labor contracts. Others in attendance expressed that the cost of new equipment and purchasing of vehicles might be a big reason the roads are not getting the attention needed.
Whatever the reasons might be, James and Janet Kirk came to the meeting to get more information and to understand why they have to drive using only one lane of a two-lane road, and have been doing so for nearly 10 years.
The Kirks live in an area where the choice is take the East Warren Road Bridge or take High Street. Since 2019, the bridge has been closed, and now, it is not standing at all. High Street, according to the couple, was milled and one lane was chipped years ago but nobody ever came back to finish the work.
It was brought up by several others at the meeting that other paving projects that had been started were never completed. Lang Maid Lane and West Corydon Street had been contracted out but the projects did not take the material to the full length of the roads. Residents had asked over the years for explanations from the supervisors but had not received an appropriate response.
Part of the problem, residents said, is there is no transparency.
The cost for 300,000 tons of blacktop, three years ago, was approximately $20,000, explained a member of the group at the meeting. If this is the case, think how many tons of blacktop the township could buy for $175,000 — the cost of the new frontend loader the township just bought. How much road would that cover, or even just patch? That was just the newest piece of equipment.
Dan McCarthy addressed the group, asking if Bradford Township is the only municipality that doesn’t work with others to borrow or partner for road work. Most of those present said yes.
According to the Township Supervisor’s Handbook, the Intergovernmental Act, Roads section, states, “Every township in the state participates in the care and maintenance of roads. Concern for properly maintained roads and better snow removal has led more townships to work with their neighbors. Joint purchasing of salt, anti-skid, or road signs is efficient and easy. Joint purchases of large, specialized, and seldom-used pieces of equipment or jointly entering into contracts guaranteeing minimum hours of rent to use such equipment are becoming more common. Street sweepers, graders, pavers, rollers, loaders, and backhoes are types of equipment which townships might find hard to justify if only used for a few hours a year. Road construction and paving projects using joint crews are another option for townships committed to providing the best service at the least cost. Formal written agreements help to define each municipality’s responsibilities, from who pays for maintenance, to what happens if the machine is destroyed, and can help preserve good working relationships between communities, particularly when elected officials or personnel change.”
Bradford Township does not have built up relationships with other municipalities like they used to, according to Don Cummins and Dave Geitner, former township supervisors, who were at the meeting in the library.
Over the years only a few road projects have been on the agenda, but several bridge projects have dominated.
In July 2016, the township road crew was working on the Lang Maid Lane bridge. Then-supervisor Jim Erwin said during the July monthly board meeting, “The (township) crew has put in a lot of hours in this project, saving the taxpayers a lot of money, and they’ve done a fantastic job. We should be proud of this crew. The bridge is going to be very nice looking, and it will last a long time.”
Once the bridge is completed, he said the road crew will get caught up with other tasks such as ditching around the township.
In 2017, the township noted that it has several bridges in need of attention, and hoped to work on one bridge every year. By spacing out the projects, finding as much grant money as possible to help and having township employees do as much of the work as is possible, the Township officials hoped to make that happen without taking on debt, they indicated during the August meeting that year.
While it appears the township has not taken on debt at this point for the bridge projects, residents want to know if there will be enough money to cover all of the damage done from years of neglect to the township roads.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation gave the area a helping hand in 2018. For Bradford Township, Erwin said the township had a sewer project underway on Owens Way, and was working to get that finished so the paving project could begin.
“In another week or so we’re hoping to have everything done,” he had said.
Through the end of July 2018, he said a crew would mill and fill areas along High Street, Owens Way, South Avenue, West Corydon Street and Sullivan Road. Paving of the streets was set for August of that year.
Some of those projects are among those residents are questioning whether they were ever completed.
And, earlier this year, The Era received a letter concerning many issues which were brought up at Thursday’s meeting by several people in the room.
The letter mentioned a vehicle purchased out of state, when “a similar truck was available in Pennsylvania at a lower cost and better warranty.” Residents questioned whether this spending cost taxpayers money that could have been used for road repairs.
It also mentioned the township’s contract with Laurel Highlands Structural Consulting (LHSC), stating the township entered a “no-bid open-ended contract with an out-of-the-area engineering firm for twice the price of a local engineering firm for engineering on the East Warren Road Bridge” — an item brought up several times at Thursday’s meeting and in many monthly meetings at the township building by residents.
In Friday’s edition of The Era, it was reported that engineer Jonathan Snyder has filed a complaint of theft with the Pennsylvania State Police against LHSC. The investigation is open and active, according to state police.
Another concern raised involved the East Warren Bridge, both the funding for the bridge and the decision to have township employees complete the project.
The letter cited the estimate of $800,000 to replace the bridge, which did not include labor.
“Bradford Township (two supervisors to one) have committed $750,000.00 of taxpayer money from the general fund, close to the entire general fund. Why weren’t grants and low-interest infrastructure loans applied for like every other municipality does?”
This was reiterated at the township meeting this past Monday, as well as at the residents’ meeting on Thursday.
But in 2017 the intent was “finding as much grant money as possible.”
In May 2019, Erwin said, “East Warren’s going to be closed this summer,” and noted that would mean residents who would normally travel on East Warren Road would have to take Minard Run Road or drive all the way to Lewis Run to get to their destination.
He said at that time, “We’ve got to get some of these bridges fixed.”
Former supervisor Dave Geitner agreed that having East Warren and Browntown roads blocked simultaneously would be inconvenient for people traveling from U.S. Route 219 to High Street. Supervisor Steve Mascho agreed that the township should bid out the bridge work to see how much it would cost. All three supervisors voted in favor of bidding it out.
At the same meeting, the township opened bids for 2019 materials and for 2019 milling and paving on Songbird Road. They received bids from three companies for road materials, and awarded the contract to Paper City. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. submitted the lowest of two bids — $302,274.50 — for the Songbird Road project, and supervisors voted to accept Hawbaker’s bid.
During the May 2020 meeting, supervisors approved, 2-1, to accept bids from IA Construction Corp. for road materials. Mascho voted no, as Hawbaker submitted a lower bid for one of the five road materials. However, Erwin and Supervisor Mark Cline believed that, since they will have to travel farther to pick up that product, the cost would even out. All three supervisors voted in favor of awarding projects on Erickson and Fuller roads to Hawbaker, which submitted the lowest bid of $57,956.
Current Supervisor Laree Sue Behan ran for her seat on the board in the township with roads and bridges as her main concerns. So far, most of the items on the agenda have pertained to bridge work and purchasing equipment, not so much in the road building or repair areas, residents say.
During her campaign, she mentioned in order to pave roads in the township, the paving crew is needed, as well as two flaggers. Currently, the township has four employees and is unable to complete some projects because they do not have the manpower to do so in a safe manner.
The township has five employees now, but road work season is over and plowing, sanding, and salting has begun.