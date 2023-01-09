Several Bradford Township employees will receive raises again this year. However, seasonal and part-time employees will not see an increase for 2023.
Supervisors Laree Sue Behan, Mark Cline and Steve Mascho will remain at the same rate of pay as 2022 for their part-time elected positions, $2,500 per year.
Township Secretary/Treasurer Susan Gibiser will receive a $4,218 raise, taking her from $57,000 to $61,218 for 2023.
Township tax collector Carrie Stiles will continue to receive 3% of the tax collection.
There are five full-time police officers, including Chief Robert Shipman and Lt. Jeffrey Shade. Shipman’s hourly wage for 2023 is set at $33.73, while Shade’s is $33.20. Each of the other full-time officers received a $0.92 per hour raise.
In 2022, officers’ overtime ranged from $9,345 for 203 hours to $23,310 for 461 hours, and holiday time ranged from $2,762 for 36 hours to $5,826 for 69 hours.
There are also six part-time police officers for the township, who each earn $20 per hour with no overtime or holiday hours reported.
The road foreman, Franklin Behan, will receive a raise of $1.60 per hour, going from $24.96 per hour to $26.56 per hour. For 2022, Behan clocked 157.5 hours of overtime for a total of $5,893.62 categorized as winter road crew and highway maintenance.
Three other full-time members of the road crew will also see a raise of $1.60 per hour for 2023. The overtime hours of the road crew, excluding Behan, range from 38.5 ($1,010.63) hours to 150 hours ($4,163.14). A seasonal road crew member will continue to earn $12 per hour.
All full-time employees in the road department, sewer department, sanitation department and clerical department received 4.5% raises effective January 2021; the road foreman/sanitation foreman wage rate increased by 5.5% effective January 2021 — both replaced the 2.5% wage increase that had been agreed upon prior to a memorandum of agreement signed part way through the 2019-2022 contract.
The terms of the 2023-26 contract for non-uniform employees show an increase each year. For 2023, $1.60 per hour followed by $0.80 per hour each year after, through the effective date of Jan. 1, 2026.
One other aspect of the newest contract, not seen before, was a pay rate of $1.50 per hour on top of normal rate, with a minimum of two hours when using an excavator, mini-excavator, or backhoe, and that the foreman would determine qualifications of an operator.
One employee is designated as garbage and road crew and received a raise of $1.60 per hour. He had nine hours of overtime last year, earning $242.19.
The road and road/garbage department lost two employees for 2023. Cory Black, who had eight years with the township, and William Kerr, who had five years with the township, are not reported on the 2023 wage report for the township.
There are four full-time employees of the garbage crew who will all receive a raise of $1.60 per hour for the new year. No foreman is listed. Between four and 10.5 hours of overtime were reported last year, ranging from $142.80 to $282.56.
Only one full-time employee is listed on the sewer crew. Kenneth Swanson, a 34-year employee of the township, will receive the same $1.60 per hour raise, which brings his wage from $23.92 per hour to $25.52 per hour for 2023. He had 51 hours of overtime in 2022 at approximately $1,827. A seasonal sewer crew member will continue to earn $12 per hour.
Michael Salerno, code and zoning, is listed as part-time and will continue to earn $20 per hour, the same wage as 2022.
Kathleen Little, township billing clerk, who has been with office for 20 years, will receive a $1.60 per hour raise. Her hourly rate goes from $21.69 to $23.29 for 2023. The part-time billing clerk will remain at $11 per hour.