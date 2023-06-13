The monthly meeting of the Bradford Township supervisors was held Monday evening. Supervisors Mark Cline, Laree Sue Behan, and Steve Mascho announced that the East Warren Road Bridge would open, pending inspection, at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, and the public is invited to attend.
A resident pointed out that the guide rails are not yet in place but supervisors were quick to reply that they will be installed today.
However, if the inspection is rescheduled or otherwise falls through, the bridge opening will be postponed, supervisors confirmed.
In other bridge-related matters, during the meeting, it was confirmed that the $859,447.36 total reported expenses as of Monday do not include the amount paid to township employees who have worked on the project, outstanding invoices to project engineer Owen Beachy, or any invoices not yet approved for payment.
Commenting on whether the total included payroll, Cline stated, “no, it’s a lot of work,” and secretary Susan Gibiser added that she didn’t know when those amounts would be available.
There are approximately $50,000 in unpaid invoices that Gibiser has from Beachy, she confirmed. But, she said, “The lawyer said not to pay. Nothing has been paid to Beachy since August.”
According to Cline, “The lawyers told us not to talk about it (ongoing legal process surrounding the bridge project.)” The township had been in talks with the Knox Law firm up until at least December concerning this project. Beachy and the engineering firm ETA are also in dispute on the project, according to the supervisors.
Included in the total, and in the May 2023 invoice payment request, was an undisclosed amount for blacktop on the project. The invoice for blacktop was included a week prior to Monday’s meeting, therefore, in June. Mascho voted to approve the payment of the invoices except for the blacktop.
A final payment request was approved in the amount of $97,000 from Shingledecker Welding, Inc. for concrete deck on the East Warren Road Bridge project. This amount will be added to the $859,447.36, along with any other invoices that arrive in June, in the next total at July’s meeting.
Behan added that the following volunteered in some manner on the East Warren Road Bridge project, stating, “These people, companies, helped or volunteered time or service or property for this project: Foster Township, the water department, residents and landowners, the Minich family and Hull Electric, National Fuel, Penelec, and Bob and Michelle Chapman.”
The next project for the township will be roads.
The supervisors unanimously agreed to submit the application for the 2023 McKean County Liquid Fuel allocation to the McKean County Commissioners in the amount of $9,104.70. They will combine funds from 2022 and 2023 to be used toward road and paving projects. The total combined funds equal $17,637.46.
When asked when the paving would begin, Behan said, “Soon, hopefully by the end of June.” And, High Street is first on her list.
The township covered a few other items Monday night. They agreed to sell the 2000 Komatsu SME Loader on the MuniciBid website with the winning bid announced at the July meeting.
Supervisors accepted a quote from Keystone Guiderails in the amount of $2,715 for repairs and or replacement of guide rails on the box culvert bridge on Crookerhouse Road, as well as a quote from Steve Longo Welding & Fabrication for repairs to a township garbage truck in the amount of $4,100.
A bit of a dispute concerning the role, responsibilities, and whether there would be a conflict of interest, of an elected township auditor, broke out briefly.
After some heated discussion around the meeting room, Thomas Gibiser addressed the matter. He stated that the auditors have only three functions: to look at bond issues, review the job of the supervisors and how much they earn, and what the mileage amount will be.
Susan Gibiser added that an outside firm does the financial audit with a non-political approach.
The next monthly meeting of the Board of Supervisors will be held on Monday, July 10 at 7 p.m.