An afternoon of snacks, beverages and reminiscing will be in store for all who visit the Greater Bradford Area Senior Activity Center when the 50th anniversary celebration is held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Center, located at 60 Campus Drive, will serve finger foods, sandwiches and appetizers provided by Joe Doriguzzi and Tracey VanGorder of the Friendship Table, said Carol Steck, director of the facility.
Steck said the Center and the Friendship Table, which is being compensated for the food, have worked together on a number of activities through the years.
“If we have a fundraiser where we need donations they’ll provide a big pot (of food) or meatballs. They’ve been very good at helping us,” Steck said, noting the Center also has helped raise money for the Friendship Table in the past.
During the open house, guests will be able to look through a number of old photos and newspaper articles detailing the early days of the Center. Presentations will be provided by Steck, as well as Steve Hepfer, president of the Center’s board of directors, and Nancy Reynolds, vice president of the board of directors; Kim Briggs of the Office of Human Services; Bradford City Mayor Tom Riel; and a representative of State Rep. Martin Causer’s office.
Blue and gold table decorations will be created and donated by Lyn Niver, a friend of a member of the Center.
The Center was first opened by the late Lynda Steinhauser, at a small site on West Washington Street in 1973. It was moved in 1977 to its former location at 11 Campus Drive in a structure owned by the Bradford Housing Authority, and was moved to a newly constructed building, and its current site, in 1998. A conference room, funded through local donations, was also built at the facility a number of years ago.
Steck, who has served as director for almost 19 years, said the members own the structure and help maintain and operate it through fundraisers and hard work. Financial help is also provided by the United Way of the Bradford Area, the city of Bradford, local townships and the McKean County Commissioners.
The Center is open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tuesday breakfast sessions are open to the public from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and cost $3. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, a banana and beverage, or French toast with the same side orders on alternating Tuesdays. Lunch, which is served Monday through Friday, is provided by the Office of Human Services and can be purchased with a donation. Steck advises participants to call a day ahead to ensure there are enough meals available.
“It’s been a busy couple of months here,” Steck continued. “Membership is picking up; as long as we have something they enjoy doing, they’ll be here. Bingo is a big draw and we’re doing it more” during sessions after lunch on the first Tuesday of each month and every Thursday.
Amy Patterson, who serves as assistant director, secretary and bookkeeper, assists Steck in setting up a number of programs that include exercise groups, tax information and Medicare and supplemental insurance sessions. In addition, speakers visit the Center to discuss various topics.
“Our exercise class is also booming,” Steck added. “We get 12 to 15 people Tuesdays and Thursdays. It’s nothing strenuous, and it’s mostly done in a chair.”
Center members Anna Mae McMurtrie and Deb Bennett said they visit the facility regularly to participate in a variety of activities.
Bennett said she lives in Rixford and visits and volunteers at the Center as often as possible.
“I would come everyday if I lived closer,” Bennett shared. “I really love this place and I really like the people.”