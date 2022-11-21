On November 16, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania issued a decision in Bradford Sanitary Authority’s long-running construction dispute with Bob Cummins Construction concerning wastewater treatment plant upgrades Cummins performed in 2014-2015, including construction and installation of sequencing batch reactors (SBRs) to treat wastewater.

The Commonwealth Court had already reversed and vacated an earlier jury verdict for Cummins following a 2019 trial, concluding that the trial court had erred in agreeing with Cummins that the parties’ contract was ambiguous concerning which party had contractual responsibility for performance deficiencies with the SBRs, a critical feature in the treatment process (“Cummins I”).

