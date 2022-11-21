On November 16, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania issued a decision in Bradford Sanitary Authority’s long-running construction dispute with Bob Cummins Construction concerning wastewater treatment plant upgrades Cummins performed in 2014-2015, including construction and installation of sequencing batch reactors (SBRs) to treat wastewater.
The Commonwealth Court had already reversed and vacated an earlier jury verdict for Cummins following a 2019 trial, concluding that the trial court had erred in agreeing with Cummins that the parties’ contract was ambiguous concerning which party had contractual responsibility for performance deficiencies with the SBRs, a critical feature in the treatment process (“Cummins I”).
Cummins and its subcontractor had changed the design of the SBRs and used an alternate manufacturer (Ashbrook), but Cummins argued to the trial court that the Authority nonetheless retained responsibility for any performance deficiencies with the SBRs.
The Commonwealth Court rejected Cummins’ arguments and instead found that Cummins alone had sole contractual responsibility for performance deficiencies once it deviated from the Authority’s original SBR design. The Commonwealth Court ordered that judgment be entered for the Authority consistent with its contractual analysis and that, to the extent judgment was not entered for the Authority, a new trial be held on all claims, including those by the Authority against Cummins. On remand, however, the trial court held that judgment should be entered for Cummins on its non-SBR (change order) claims based on the jury verdict.
The trial court also permitted Cummins to argue in a new trial that Cummins in fact was not at fault for any SBR performance deficiencies. The Authority then appealed to the Commonwealth Court a second time (“Cummins II”), with the Commonwealth Court again finding that the trial court erred, expressly stating that “Cummins is solely liable for defective system performance related to its Ashbrook SBR, and is prohibited from retrying its liability therefor at the new trial.”
The Commonwealth Court further found that the trial court erred in entering judgment for Cummins on the non-SBR (change order) claims and against the Authority on its counterclaims based on the earlier jury verdict that the Commonwealth Court had vacated. The only exception is Cummins’ bad faith claim against the Authority, for which the Commonwealth Court affirmed the trial court’s entry of judgment in favor of the Authority and against Cummins.
The Bradford Sanitary Authority Board Members have always sought to obtain for its customers, the work Cummins promised in its contract to perform. When performance deficiencies arose and work was incomplete, the Authority exercised its rights. The Authority is pleased that the Commonwealth Court again rejected Cummins’ arguments seeking to avoid its contractual obligations. Much delay and litigation expense could have been avoided if Cummins had accepted its contractual obligations as stated by the Commonwealth Court and had not asked the trial court to enter a judgment contrary to Cummins I.