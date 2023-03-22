Tuesday’s meeting of the Bradford Sanitary Authority was held at the wastewater treatment plant to provide board members with an overview of the plant’s operations.

At the meeting, the Authority’s forester, Ken Kane, gave a timber report to the board on a small portion of white ash timber. The wood will be put out to bid for harvesting before the ash trees succumb to an infestation of the Emerald Ash Borer. Executive Director Steve Disney said the sale will cover 81 acres and consists of approximately 165,000 board feet with at least 108,000 board feet of white ash. A bid opening is set for 2 p.m. April 18.

