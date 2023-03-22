Tuesday’s meeting of the Bradford Sanitary Authority was held at the wastewater treatment plant to provide board members with an overview of the plant’s operations.
At the meeting, the Authority’s forester, Ken Kane, gave a timber report to the board on a small portion of white ash timber. The wood will be put out to bid for harvesting before the ash trees succumb to an infestation of the Emerald Ash Borer. Executive Director Steve Disney said the sale will cover 81 acres and consists of approximately 165,000 board feet with at least 108,000 board feet of white ash. A bid opening is set for 2 p.m. April 18.
Solicitor Bob Saunders reported the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act is a much more complicated process than they had originally thought, as it is driven by the funding sources. In regards to funding, federal and PENNVEST funds must follow procurement policies and competitive bidding. The only way to utilize GESA and have no bidding is with your own funds or local financing.
In other business, Disney reported that the authority approved requests for EDUs, or sewer hookups, from John Rankin at 80-90 Mechanic Street and from E&M Engineers for the new Futures Rehabilitation Center complex off East Main Street.
“Per discussion at last month’s meeting regarding time limits on when the approved EDUs have to be in operation, nothing can be found currently,” Disney said. “Under our consent agreement there was a 6-month time limit, but nothing currently other than the approval letter stating the current request will not overload the system within the next 5 years.”
Disney gave an update on part of the Phase 3 project, explaining that some water infiltration has been found through the concrete roof at the digester. BSA has reached out to Hickes Associates to seek possible solutions. “Hickes is recommending BSA look into applying a coating on the concrete surface to seal off the concrete,” Disney said.
He also explained there’s an opportunity coming up with the McKean County Conservation District for a rain barrel workshop. Adam Causer, watershed specialist, reached out to the authority to partner on stormwater education.
“This project would entail an outreach program to interested citizens who would be interested in learning how to fabricate rain barrels and put them into service on their property,” Disney said. “This workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15th at the WasteWater Treatment Plant at 410 Seaward Ave. Penn State University will be presenting the course material on rain barrels, rain gardens and reducing stormwater.”
The workshop will be limited to the first 30 applicants that respond back to The McKean County Conservation District.
This has an added benefit to residents of the City of Bradford, who will be provided paperwork in order to apply for stormwater credits once their rain barrels have been deployed. Each submitted application and rain barrel deployment will be field checked to see if residents are eligible for up to a 15% credit on their storm water fee.
Disney also gave an update on the still-ongoing process of straightening out issues with the NPDES permit regarding pollutant discharge, a process that began in 2012. At that time, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued the authority a new five-year permit, which became the basis for Phase 2 of the wastewater treatment plant upgrade design.
In December 2015, the upgrade was substantially completed. In 2017, the DEP issued a new five-year permit with drastically reduced limits, which the Authority challenged while they were still in draft form. However, they weren’t granted a remedy.
Following that, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation commented to the DEP regarding incorrect stream flow modeling. DEP found that the New York agency was correct. In 2018, the DEP issued a new five-year draft permit with interim limits for a Phase 3 plant upgrade, with no change to the reduced limits.
The local limits reevaluation is for the 2018 NPDES permit and was delayed pending completion of plant upgrades. That permit expires May 31, and the reevaluation will need to be performed again in 2024 based on a new NPDES.
The authority is projected to be in violation of several of the final reduced limits, and the options are to derate the plant’s capacity or build more capacity or facilities. Disney said the DEP is “open to BSA weaving the permit renewal application along with a permit amendment application for a possible path to adjusting the limits based on the (treatment plant’s) demonstrated ability.”
The DEP has received the application, Gannett Fleming has completed the local limits evaluation and it has been submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency. Comments were provided by the EPA on March 15, and Gannett Fleming is reviewing and preparing a response as a few revisions and clarifications are needed, Disney explained.