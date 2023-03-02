BSA training

Jenifer Fields, left, founder of ACRI Environmental Group, leads a discussion at the BSA Training room at the waste water facility.

 Photo provided

Wastewater treatment plant operators and perspective operators from around the region attended a two-day, 16-hour accredited training session at the Bradford Sanitary Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant this week.

The session was sponsored by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection & RCAP Solutions of Pennsylvania.

