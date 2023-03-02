Wastewater treatment plant operators and perspective operators from around the region attended a two-day, 16-hour accredited training session at the Bradford Sanitary Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant this week.
The session was sponsored by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection & RCAP Solutions of Pennsylvania.
The course instructors were Jenifer Fields, who is a managing partner at ACRI Environmental Group LLC, and Jeremy Miller from DEP.
This training course was developed as a preparatory course for the activated sludge certification exam as well as a refresher for certified wastewater operators. Attendees engaged in active classroom discussion as well as small group exercises. Those that attended were provided, in advance of the training dates, with vocabulary and other training material so that they could familiarize themselves with this material before the classroom training was conducted.
The session included interactive instruction and handouts explaining the activated sludge process, exam taking skills and practice, associated wastewater math drills, general knowledge review, concept reinforcement, confidence building, homework, and a supportive learning environment.
Thirty-three (33) attendees from area water/wastewater plants including Bradford Sanitary Authority, Bradford Water Authority, Emporium, Roulette, St Marys, Eldred, Kane, James City, Smethport, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Keating Township, Norwich Township, Otto Township, Green Township, and Allegheny Site Management.
Fields co-founded ACRI Environmental Group LLC. She served three years as the Environmental Protection Agency Region 3 Chief of Staff, working collaboratively with federal environmental programs and state environmental agencies to find pragmatic solutions to environmental issues. Prior to working for the EPA, Fields was the Clean Water Program Manager for the Southeast Regional Office of the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), responsible for all aspects of municipal stormwater, sewage and industrial wastewater planning, permitting, compliance and enforcement.
PA DEP Licensed Wastewater Operators attending received 16 contact hours towards their training requirements.