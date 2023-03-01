Three ordinances were amended during the Tuesday evening meeting of Bradford’s City Council and many motions approved.
The three ordinances amended during the meeting were the Solid Waste ordinance, compensation of City Treasurer and wages ordinances. The wage ordinance was specific to the 2023 wages for the position of Property Maintenance Officer.
City Council heard from Bradford resident Gordon Howell, who wishes to see at least two benches on Main Street for “older folks to rest on.”
In response, Mayor Tom Riel stated that in the past, business owners on Main Street have objected to having benches placed in front of their business however council would be glad to reexamine to see if there are any suitable, un-objectified places for benches to be placed.
Three subdivisions were approved during the meeting. The first subdivision approved concerned lands between 8 Walker and 10 Walker Avenue, owned by Jacob Stroud; the second concerned lands owned by David and Christine Taylor; and the last subdivision of lands approved by council on Tuesday night concerned lands located on West Washington Street and Pearl Street owned by The Guidance Center and Country Fair (Prime Realty II, Inc.).
City Council approved the following motions during their Tuesday nights meeting:
- To enter into a lease agreement with HMS Technical Development, LLC. for the rental of first floor office space at Old City Hall;
- Approve payment of $2,661.49 to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for the 2023 quarter charges for athletic field maintenance;
- Authorize the filing of the 2023 RAISE Grant Application through the U.S. Department of Transportation, to seek funding for repairs to the failing stone wall and boardwalk near the Eagles Club, on East Main Street;
- To designate Office of Economic and Community Development’s Staff Accountant Sharon Moonan the authority to sign CDBG and HOME electronic invoices in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development’s gant financial management requirements; and
- Approved payment of a Facade Improvement Grant in the amount of $1,750 to DewBoi Properties, LLC, owner of 20 Main Street for the repointing of brick on the front facade of the building.
The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.
In other news, Bradford’s Board of Health also met on Tuesday evening in order to hold an appeal hearing for Kenneth Bell regarding a nuisance property at 92 Summer Street. Bell did not show for the hearing, which proceeded in his absence. After testimony from the city’s health and building inspector Mike Cleveland and a resident of Summer Street the meeting was closed after the Board of Health voted, unanimously, to uphold their previous ruling and to affirm an order of condemnation.