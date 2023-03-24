Rotary and Special Olympics

Pictured left to right: Special Olympians and Rotarians joined Pat Ryan from McKean County Special Olympics who accepted the check from Rotary. Front Row: Eric Lasher, Linda Porter, Kari Johnston, Nan Nelson, Patti Price, Ashley Peterson and Sheridan Phillips. Back Row: Rotarian, Ben Kirsch, Rochelle Thompson, Aaron Briggs, Jay Furman, Margie Kibby, Anthony Clancy, Ryan, and Rotarians, Brandi Buck, Heidi Scrivo, and Steve Morgan.

Rotary Club of Bradford President, Steve Morgan, presented a check for $1,710 to the McKean County Special Olympics on Thursday to help sponsor the Special Olympics Swimming Invitational held on March 4.

Over 50 athletes from McKean, Warren, Potter, Elk and Cameron counties competed at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Sport and Fitness Center pool. The invitational is the culmination of the swimming season for most of the athletes, who trained for several months.

