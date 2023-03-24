Rotary Club of Bradford President, Steve Morgan, presented a check for $1,710 to the McKean County Special Olympics on Thursday to help sponsor the Special Olympics Swimming Invitational held on March 4.
Over 50 athletes from McKean, Warren, Potter, Elk and Cameron counties competed at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Sport and Fitness Center pool. The invitational is the culmination of the swimming season for most of the athletes, who trained for several months.
Several Rotarians volunteered at the Swim Meet by opening the event, presenting medals, and helping medalists on and off the podium. Club members also volunteered at the Special Olympics Basketball Skills Clinic held on March 9.
As President Elect Ben Kirsch stated in the opening ceremony of the Swim Meet. “The Rotary is honored to support an organization that values diversity, inclusivity and the power of sports to transform lives. As Rotarians, we are committed to serving our communities and making a positive impact in the world.”
The Rotary Club’s sponsorship was made possible by its annual golf outing and a matching grant from Rotary District 7280.