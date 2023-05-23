“Babe in the Woods,” a novel written by a Bradford native and retired English instructor, features a main character looking for love in a small town filled with more trees than eligible bachelors.
Judy Hopkins, writing as Jude Hopkins, is the author of the book to be published June 7 by The Wild Rose Press, Inc. It is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and various other online outlets.
The book’s protagonist, Hadley Todd, returns broken hearted from Los Angeles to her hometown, the fictional Tillsdale, N.Y., to write a play about a woman’s last moment of romantic innocence. Teaching at a local high school, she meets up with a young aspiring rock star who seems like the perfect spark to fire up her imagination. In exchange, her music-business connections interest him, seemingly making the alliance perfect. But what transpires when the two of them head West is not something Hadley prepared for.
“Some may think the book is set in Bradford, but it combines aspects of different small towns and people I’ve known,” Hopkins said.
Local readers, however, will find much that is familiar. The small-town residents congregate at their favorite hangouts, endure an overactive grapevine and long for big-city excitement. Yet when Hadley goes back to Los Angeles, she misses her hometown’s starry skies and surrounding forest: “Pine trees and oak, ash, maple, cherry trees. The trees back there had a vast tangled network of roots under the forest land. They belonged there, deep in the dirt, intertangled, root clasping root. On the other hand, the palm trees in L.A. were transplants…spaced far apart and showing up in spurts, they were decoration only.”
Hopkins was raised in Bradford and is a Bradford Area High School alumna, earning her B.A. at Dickinson College and her M.A. at Arizona State University. She taught English at various universities, including 17 years at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Her personal and professional experiences in Bradford, Phoenix and Los Angeles inspired the scenes and characters in the novel.
When Hopkins lived in Los Angeles, she worked at Capitol Records in Hollywood, a setting she drew upon for the city section of her novel.
“This book is women’s fiction, with a touch of romance,” Hopkins said. “My protagonist is determined to be the one in charge in her next relationship. She is looking for a man who not only cooks but does all the dishes. She hopes to write about every aspect of the relationship in her play. That way, women who read it or see it performed can learn to look out for the ‘heart smashers’ and take the necessary steps before losing their innocence about love. Of course, it never is quite that easy, and Hadley has to learn that on her journey.”
Early reviews have been positive. “It’s fun and flirty, but with an emotional edge,” one reviewer wrote. Another said, “a well-written novel about a woman’s search for meaning.” In addition to “Babe in the Woods,” Hopkins has published essays in The Los Angeles Times, among other places, and poetry in various journals.
For further information about the book and the author, visit the author’s website at www.judehopkinswriting.net.