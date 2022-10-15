A Bradford man who pleaded guilty to having more than 3,900 images of child pornography was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court to serve time in state prison.
Gregory Fenstermaker, 56, of Barbour Street, was sentenced to 6.5 to 13 years in the custody of the state Department of Corrections, and to serve an additional three years of probation.
Fenstermaker had pleaded guilty to eight counts involving a total of 3,975 images of child pornography — 693 images were post-pubescent children, eight were images of post-pubescent children with indecent contact depicted, 1,710 images were prepubescent children, 237 were prepubescent children with indecent contact depicted, 384 were post-pubescent children, 733 were post-pubescent children, 110 counts were images of prepubescent children with indecent contact depicted, and 100 images were post-pubescent children.
According to the criminal complaint, Fenstermaker was arraigned in November and released on unsecured bail for a case where he was charged with the following: 100 counts of child pornography, third-degree felonies; 100 counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts, third-degree felonies; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, first-degree felony; 100 counts of child pornography, second-degree felonies; and 100 counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts, second-degree felonies.
On Feb. 9, while Fenstermaker was out on bail, police served a search warrant on his residence. There were two cellphones on a nightstand inside his bedroom. Fenstermaker told police it had been his mother’s phone, but she passed away in January. Police found at least 50 images of “nudism involving prepubescent and pubescent children” on the phone, most of which had been saved after the date of his mother’s death, the criminal complaint stated.
Inside the nightstand where the phones were, police found three Kodak pictures of a nude female child, the complaint stated.
Fenstermaker was interviewed and “admitted to still being interested in children sexually,” the complaint stated.