A Bradford man convicted of causing near fatal injuries to an 18-month-old child in 2021 will serve time in state prison.

Tyler Prescott, 30, of Pearl Street, was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.

