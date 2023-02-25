A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail, charged with raping a juvenile in October.

Justin M. Schlopy, 32, of 79 W. Corydon St., is charged with rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, first-degree felonies; sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, second-degree felonies; and indecent assault without consent, a second-degree misdemeanor.

