A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail, charged with raping a juvenile in October.
Justin M. Schlopy, 32, of 79 W. Corydon St., is charged with rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, first-degree felonies; sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, second-degree felonies; and indecent assault without consent, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, between Oct. 29 and 30, at a residence in Bradford, while the female juvenile was sleeping, Schlopy removed her clothing and raped her. During the alleged assault, he held the victim’s arms so she couldn’t move, and her mouth so she couldn’t call for help, the complaint stated.
Police obtained a DNA sample from Schlopy, which matched evidence collected at Bradford Regional Medical Center following the assault, the complaint stated.
Schlopy was arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone on Feb. 17 and remanded to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 8. He is represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office.