A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on charges alleging he had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman without her consent.
Andrew Reap, 32, of 2 Bushnell St., Apt. 405, is charged with stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor; indecent assault without consent and indecent exposure, second-degree misdemeanors; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Bradford City Police were dispatched to the High Rise for a reported sexual assault. The female told police that Reap had taken her up to his room and without permission, lifted her shirt and put his mouth on her. She said he had her touch him, and exposed himself to her, without her permission.
Reap told police his actions were based on thoughts he had that caused him to act without getting the victim’s consent, the complaint read.
Reap was arraigned Tuesday night before District Judge Dave Engman, who is filling in for District Judge Dom Cercone. Reap was remanded to jail on $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Sept. 14.