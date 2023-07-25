A Bradford man was jailed following arraignment early Monday for allegedly selling crack cocaine out of his room at the Quality Inn on Elm Street in Bradford — the same place he gave police as his address.
Frank Edward Nash, 40, 76 Elm St., Room 202, is charged with two counts each of delivery of crack cocaine, felonies; possession of crack, misdemeanors; criminal use of a communication device, third-degree felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 23, Nash communicated with a confidential informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force to arrange for the sale of crack cocaine on two occasions. On July 23, he told .94 grams and approximately 3.27 grams, all of crack, to an informant for $50 for the first buy and $225 for the second, the complaint stated.
Nash had the informant go to the Quality Inn to buy the drugs. Detectives with the McKean County Detective Bureau, K9 Rigby, officers with the drug task force and the City of Bradford police executed a search warrant on the hotel room. Nash was found to be in possession of an additional 41.23 grams of crack and a total of $3,445 in cash, according to McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.
Nash was arraigned early Monday before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $250,000. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.
Shaffer thanked the detectives and officers involved in the investigation and in the execution of the search warrant.
An additional felony charge of possession with intent to deliver is pending to be added to the criminal complaint due to the amount of crack cocaine detectives noted in the search warrant, Shaffer said.
If you suspect illegal drug activity in McKean County, contact the Drug Task Force at (814)887-3312 or McKeanDA.org