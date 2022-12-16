A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on 115 counts alleging the sexual assault of two juvenile females.
Dylan Lee Ashley, 27, is charged with 18 counts each of rape and statutory sexual assault when 11 or more years older than the victim, first-degree felonies; 18 counts of sexual assault and 38 counts of aggravated indecent assault on a victim less than 16, second-degree felonies; two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13, first-degree misdemeanors; 20 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16, second-degree misdemeanors; and indecent exposure, a first-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 21, Bradford Township police received a report from McKean County Children and Youth Services alleging sexual assaults and rapes of a juvenile female by Ashley. On Dec. 2, CYS informed police a second juvenile female came forward alleging indecent contact by the same suspect.
On Dec. 7, the McKean County Children’s Advocacy Center conducted forensic interviews with both victims. A 14-year-old female said the rapes began in April and stopped around the end of August, with him ignoring the victim’s pleas to stop, the complaint stated.
The second victim, who was less than 13, said Ashley had grabbed her inappropriately and tried to make her touch his genitals. She said it happened between June and August, the complaint stated.
Ashley was arraigned late Monday before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Dec. 22.