A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on 115 counts alleging the sexual assault of two juvenile females.

Dylan Lee Ashley, 27, is charged with 18 counts each of rape and statutory sexual assault when 11 or more years older than the victim, first-degree felonies; 18 counts of sexual assault and 38 counts of aggravated indecent assault on a victim less than 16, second-degree felonies; two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13, first-degree misdemeanors; 20 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16, second-degree misdemeanors; and indecent exposure, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos