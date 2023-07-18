SMETHPORT — A Bradford man was convicted, in absentia, of firearms offenses on Monday by a jury in McKean County Court.
Ryan Christopher Forsythe, 41, of Bradford, was represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office. He, however, did not show up for the trial, explained McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, who said that a bench warrant has been issued for Forsythe’s arrest.
Shaffer said that on July 19, 2022, state police pulled over a vehicle driven by Forsythe on Campus Drive in Bradford Township. A loaded firearm was found in the vehicle, when Forsythe was forbidden by statute from having a firearm, and subsequently, had no permit for concealed carrying of a firearm either.
Trooper Bradley Walters of the Lewis Run barracks investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dufresne prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
Forsythe was convicted persons not to possess a firearm, a first-degree felony; carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony; and several vehicle code violations including driving an unregistered vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.
The jury found that the firearm was loaded so the Commonwealth will seek a sentencing enhancement as provided for under the Sentencing Code due to the increased risk to law enforcement, Shaffer said.
Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.