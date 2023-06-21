A Bradford man who police say was intoxicated allegedly drove a backhoe through a work zone on U.S. Route 219 Monday, dumping dirt on equipment and endangering people.
Todd Moonan, 56, of 874 High St., is charged with DUI along with fleeing from police — which he allegedly did on the backhoe, and two counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors, and three counts of criminal mischief — damaging property, and reckless and careless driving, all summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Bradford Township Police Officer Don Neel was stationed on South Avenue on a special detail to slow vehicles down for a construction project. He was notified by a construction worker of a man on the job site damaging equipment and chasing people with a “track loader.”
Neel responded to the job site and was told by a supervisor that it was Moonan “and he almost killed some workers,” and now he was driving north on South Avenue. The officer saw a backhoe traveling north and activated his lights and siren. The backhoe didn’t stop, but turned down East Warren Road and continued to 866 High St., where he pulled in the driveway and shut the backhoe off. Moonan was the operator, and the officer noted that he showed signs of intoxication. The officer asked him what had happened, the complaint stated.
Moonan told the officer that he was supposed to have an agreement with the crew of Mortimer’s Excavating to obtain the millings from the project. His son had gone to the job site and learned the company was not keeping up the agreement, the complaint alleged. He went to the job site and spoke to Curt Mortimer, who Moonan alleged made a derogatory comment about Moonan’s son. He left the job site, but kept thinking about the comment and said with all the stress he was dealing with, he “went to the site and moved some dirt,” the complaint stated.
The crews with Mortimer’s Excavating and Bradford Water Authority told a different story. According to them, Moonan drove his full-size Case backhoe through the construction site and onto lands adjacent, which are owned by the Moonan family. Construction equipment and supplies were being stored there per agreement. Once there, Moonan used his backhoe to scoop up a load of dirt with the front bucket and dumped it onto a street broom and a utility truck, striking a staged water pipe and driving toward two of Mortimer’s employees, dumping a load of dirt toward one of the workers, requiring workers to run out of the way, the complaint stated.
The incident was captured on a cellphone belonging to one of Mortimer’s crew, who said Moonan made direct eye contact with him before driving at him with the bucket raised a few feet off the ground, the complaint stated.
Moonan was arrested and arraigned before on-call District Judge Dave Engman in Kane. Bail was set at $5,000 and was posted. Moonan is scheduled for Central Court June 29.