The Bradford Lions Club took time Sunday evening at their location on Irving Lane to honor eight graduating seniors from Bradford Area High School who have chosen to enter the United States military.
Organizer and committee chair Kim Brandt addressed the room and especially the honorees, “as Lions, we serve. As soldiers, you will serve.”
He then called each student and their parents up to receive a certificate and an award enclosed in an envelope. He stated, “it’s not much, but it will get you through until your first pay comes through.”
The students were then asked to take a potted plant, which had been donated for the event by Lion Bill Graham, and present it to their parents.
One student in particular brought Brandt to shed a tear.
“Brett Kubeja, you’re my favorite,” Brandt said. Kubeja will be leaving in July for the U.S. Marine Corps. This is a personal connection the student and Brandt share.
“You will soon become who you are not today,” Brandt shared, with tears in his eyes, with Kubeja, as he gave the young man a short hug. Kubeja is from Lewis Run and is the son of Dayna Williams.
Also leaving this summer, but for the U.S. Army, are Garrett McAvoy, Evan Henry, Maverick Miller and Jesse Taylor.
McAvoy is the son of Adam and Shelly McAvoy. He is from Bradford and has enlisted to be a combat engineer.
Henry, the son of James and Wendy Henry, is from Bradford, will leave in June to begin training as a cannon crew member.
Miller, of Bradford, is the son of Jennifer Stuck. He leaves in July to be a petroleum supply specialist.
Taylor, the son of Julie Frederick and James Taylor, is from Rew. He will begin his training as a small arms, artillery repair person.
Two members of the same household from Bradford have enlisted in the Army National Guard. Siblings, Manny Diaz and Kathreen Colon, are the children of Eliezer and Maria Colon.
The son of Sarah and Jeff McCaul, Shawn Farr is leaving for the U.S. Navy shortly after the Memorial Day weekend, before graduation. He will be the first to begin training.
Brandt was assisted by retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Monica Austin and Theresa Pfeil, Lions Club president.
The Lions Club is a worldwide organization that is devoted to helping others. The Bradford Lions Club started in 1952 with a mission to serve the people of Bradford. The club stretches their budget as far as it can go in order to provide food for individuals in need, eyeglasses, support to the Friendship Table, organized events such as Hotcakes for Heroes (meals for first responders, nurses, doctors, and the military) and holiday meals for the underserved population.
If interested in becoming a member of the Bradford Lions Club, reach out to (814) 362-2766 for more information.