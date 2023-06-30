The Bradford Area Public Library is working hard to banish summer boredom for area teens and tweens by hosting several upcoming programs which provide an opportunity for children to socialize and get creative.
On July 24 and July 26, teens in grades 8 through 12 are invited to register and participate in creating a special mosaic project using ‘found’ objects — broken china, bottle caps, marbles, etc. — with the help of teen advisor Marie Troskosky, and Courtney Mealy, director of arts programming at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. In addition, on July 31, Toskosky and Mealy will lead participants in grades 5 through 12 during a polymer clay jewelry-making program. Both events run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Youth in grades 4 through 8, can experience hands-on dissections of a variety of organs, including the heart, eyes, brain and more, with University of Pittsburgh at Bradford professor, Orin James during his annual lab at the library. Participants will use scalpels, retractors and forceps to explore the organs. This educational experience will include step-by-step instruction by James with corresponding PowerPoints to aid the understanding of each phase of the procedures. Registration is required for this free experience and adult attendance is mandatory for each registered youth. The dissection lab runs from 5 to 7 p.m. July 26 through July 28 .
Moving into the month of August, as summer is nearing its end for children, the library plans to host a trail walk led by University of Pittsburgh at Bradford professor, Dr. Mary Mulcahy to explore nature with teens in grades 5 through 12 from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Aug. 9. Lunch will be provided at the library and will be followed by a watercolor painting session from 1 to 3 p.m.
Local youth can then wrap up their summer with a relaxing read-a-thon Aug. 14 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the library. Participants can spend the morning enjoying a book of their choice and earning prizes donated by local businesses.
For more information about any library program (adult or teen), call (814) 362-6527 or email Youth Programming Coordinator, Judy Carr at program@bradfordlibrary.org.
The above named programs are free and open to area teens who have pre-registered. Space is limited so registrations will be capped. Interested individuals can register at the library’s circulation desk or by calling (814) 362-6527.