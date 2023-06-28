“Books Bring People Together,” is the motto of the Bradford Area Public Library’s summer field trip to Chautauqua Institute planned for Wednesday, Aug. 2, in order to hear the Young Adult Author, Kwame Alexander speak during Arts and Literature Week at the famed venue.
All three of the library’s book clubs — Middle Ground, Teen and Adult Book Clubs — will be sharing a Niagara Scenic Bus to tour the beautiful grounds of Chautauqua Institute and to hear Alexander speak about his writing.
Before the trip, the three book clubs will meet in the Community Room of the Bradford Area Public Library on Saturday, July 15, from 10:30 until noon to share their thoughts on two of Alexander’s novels—“Crossover” and “Swing.” The youth book clubs will lead the discussion on both books.
“This is a new experience for us to welcome adults to share their thoughts with the teens and tweens on common books they’ve all read,” said Marie Troskosky, the Youth Book Clubs’ advisor. “It’s our first post-Covid trip so I’m excited and nervous about getting this altogether by August 2.”
So far 44 people have signed up to attend the activity. There is still some room on the bus for community members who might be interested in coming along. The cost is $60 for adults which includes a gate pass and the bus (which leaves from Tractor Supply at the Bradford Mall between 8 and 8:15 a.m.). Lunch is independent. Interested individuals can register and pay the fee at the library’s circulation desk.
Just come into the library to sign up. “We’re hoping to show kids and adults that books do bring people together.”
Part of the money to cover the cost of this trip comes from the PA Humanities Grant which library director, Rebecca Feightner, secured for the Youth Department.