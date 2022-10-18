A “Fall for Your Library” vendor fair is set for Saturday at Bradford Area Public Library.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are extremely excited about our upcoming vendor fair,” said Janelle Nolan, the library’s marketing and adult programming coordinator. “I pitched the idea to Becky (Feightner, library’s executive director) in July and we immediately ran with it. As of (Monday), we have 14 vendors who will display a wide variety of unique homemade crafts. Visitors will certainly be able to begin their holiday shopping during this event!”
The vendor fair will take place in the library’s Community Room, which will ensure a comfortable shopping experience for all. Vendor crafts include Amigurumi (3D crocheted toys), essential oil products, soy candles, soaps, jewelry, wooden bowls, home décor, Christmas décor, handcrafted toys, blankets, pillows, paper crafts, and a wonderful assortment of other bespoke items.
In observance of Red Ribbon Week, BAPL is collaborating with Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services to raise awareness of our nation’s fentanyl crisis. “Fentanyl is highly addictive, found in all 50 states, and drug traffickers are increasingly mixing it with other types of drugs – in powder and pill form – in an effort to drive addiction and attract repeat buyers,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. Since its inception in 1985, Red Ribbon Week challenges individuals to commitment to live drug free and not further the endeavors of the drug cartels, while celebrating those who live without drugs as well as those who choose to leave drugs behind and live drug free. Prevention Specialist, Rachel Frisina from ADAS will present, “Dead on Arrival,” a 20-minute film by NATURALHIGH.ORG, on Monday, October 24 at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. While the video is appropriate for families with children in 4th – 12th grade, viewer discretion is advised. A discussion period will follow the viewing and resource materials will be available. Families are encouraged to attend with their children.
Local bank, Northwest will also offer a beneficial program for parents, ‘Kids and Money’ at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. Foster Brook bank manager, Christy Graham was instrumental in developing this program for BAPL, as well as the ’45 & Up: Preparing for Retirement,’ which will be presented on Nov. 17. “Kids and Money will provide parents with some great tools to assist them in developing healthy spending habits in their children,” stated Graham. “It is never too early to talk with children about money and the benefits of saving money. These early conversations can help establish a secure financial future for children.”
Lastly, the library will be closing out October with a fantastic magic show for children at 11 a.m. Oct. 29. The Jeffer’s Magical Pumpkin Patch event does require registration, as area children will be treated to a free pumpkin and the library wants to ensure that an ample supply are on hand. The magic show will feature the talents of Dave Jeffers during the 30-minute performance. Attendees will also be treated to a small petting zoo and a scarecrow building activity. This event will be held rain or shine. Registration is super easy. Just call 814-362-6527, sign up at the registration desk, or email program@bradfordlibrary.org.
On Halloween day, the Children’s Department will host a small party during the 11 a.m. Story Seekers program. Attendees are welcome to don a favorite costume and see library staff decked out in Halloween garb too!