Halloween

Walter and his furry friends enjoy the last few days of fall on Seaward Avenue as Halloween approaches. Bradford Area Public Library has events planned for the rest of the month, culminating in a Halloween event on Oct. 29 and and a small part on Oct. 31.

 Photo submitted

A “Fall for Your Library” vendor fair is set for Saturday at Bradford Area Public Library.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

