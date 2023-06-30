History takes center stage this July at the Bradford Area Public Library, when Laura Fitzgerald, a Buffalo, N.Y. historian and taphophile (someone with enthusiasm or interest in cemeteries and gravestones) presents “Cemetery Symbolism” at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
“Symbols are a part of our everyday lives. With a visit to your local cemetery, you can learn a great deal about the people buried within its gates; their occupations, hobbies, age, and era in which they died,” Fitzgerald explained. Fitzgerald will share examples of unique stones from western New York and beyond. Learn the stories behind these headstones and the important lives they represent.
Next on the docket is Movie Monday with a free viewing of Gettysburg. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought between July 1 and 3 in 1863. This year marks the 160th anniversary of this pivotal battle in American history. Join the library at 6 p.m. on July 10 and no registration is necessary.
The Gettysburg movie sets the stage for a visit with full-time professional living historian, Kenneth Serfass, as he returns to the Bradford Area Public Library as General Ulysses S. Grant to mark the 160th Anniversary of the siege of Vicksburg, Miss. This program will be presented at 6 p.m. on July 12. Using a table map and markers, attendees will have an opportunity to meet Gen. Grant and review the work-up and operations of the Vicksburg campaign, helping to denote on the map key strategic points, and follow the evolution of the march across nearly the whole of the state of Mississippi. The audience will be part of the action and discussion on what it took for Grant to bring his army into the city of Vicksburg and create the true turning point of the American Civil War. In a six-month campaign that is still part of the study at West Point, by today’s US Army officer cadets, Grant did something no other army had ever done, and his actions resulted in capturing his second complete rebel army with no terms but an unconditional surrender.
Experience The History of Death and Mourning in America at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 at the library when University of Pittsburgh, graduate student Matthew Picklo leads the audience on a journey as they travel through the decades to witness the changing practices that surround death and mourning in the United States, with special emphasis placed on the 1800s. Attendees will come to understand how many practices have been influenced by other cultures and world events. This in-person event will also stream live on the library’s YouTube channel.
Rounding out the library’s history theme is a special Coffee with the Curator: Road Trip Edition. The latest episode returns to the Cattaraugus County Historical Museum and Research Center in Machias, N.Y. and visits with museum curator, Brian McCellan. This is a prerecorded virtual event that can be found on the library’s YouTube channel beginning July 17. McCellan shares the story of the 37th New York Volunteer Infantry and one of their regimental flags. This flag, restored in 2020, was previously captured by the confederates and displayed in the confederate senate chamber over the chair of Vice President Alexander Stephens.
All of these in-person programs, intended for adults, are free and do not require registration.