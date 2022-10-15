Bradford Hospital Foundation has launched its Veterans Day fundraiser that will run through Friday, November 11.
Honor a veteran with the purchase of a 1-1/2” metal, United States veteran pin. The pins are a symbol that reflect the heroism of the veteran’s service in the United States military and can be proudly worn on a hat or jacket. All pins come packaged in a special patriotic envelope which can be mailed directly to the veteran being honored.
The cost of each pin is $10.
All proceeds generated from the Veterans Day fundraiser will benefit the foundation’s My HERO Fund, established to spotlight, thank, honor any good Samaritan who has influenced the donor’s life or another life in an extremely positive way. It was created in 2005 in memory of Henry Allen Satterwhite and Margaret Catherine Hungiville Satterwhite.
Pins can be purchased at BRMC’s Heartstrings Gift Shop or volunteer office. Purchases can also be made by calling Virginia Crouse at (814) 362-8288 or by email at vcrouse@brmc.com.