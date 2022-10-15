Vet Day pin fundraiser

Purchase a pin for $10 as part of the Bradford Hospital Foundation Veterans Day fundraiser that runs through Friday, November 11. Proceeds benefit the My HERO Fund, established to spotlight, thank, honor any good Samaritan who has influenced the donor’s life in a positive way.

 Photo submitted

Bradford Hospital Foundation has launched its Veterans Day fundraiser that will run through Friday, November 11.

Honor a veteran with the purchase of a 1-1/2” metal, United States veteran pin. The pins are a symbol that reflect the heroism of the veteran’s service in the United States military and can be proudly worn on a hat or jacket. All pins come packaged in a special patriotic envelope which can be mailed directly to the veteran being honored.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos