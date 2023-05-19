The Bradford Hospital Foundation recently announced a scholarship to be awarded this year on behalf of the Benjamin O. and Blanche M. Wentworth Endowed Nurse Scholarship Fund.
This fund was established by Ben and Kathie Wentworth, as well as their family. Blanche Wentworth was a 1945 Bradford Hospital School of Nursing graduate.
The lucky recipient will be notified of the scholarship and a $1,000 check will be made payable and sent to their attending college/university for the Fall 2023 semester. The recipient and their family will be invited to a luncheon, which will be announced at a later date.
Certified Nursing Assistants and Licensed Practical Nurses who are residents of McKean County and/or neighboring areas, and have been accepted into an approved first year RN program are eligible to apply for this scholarship opportunity.
Applications are available at the Bradford Hospital Foundation, 116 Interstate Parkway. (Located in the corridor between the Medical Center and The Pavilion,)
Completed applications must be returned by 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 to Gabrielle Kelley at the Foundation’s office.
Call (814) 362-8288 for further inquiry.