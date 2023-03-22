Area resident Bo Wentworth will lead 10 people on a five-night, four-day trip to the Central American nation of Belize in August, sharing his skills of fly tying and fishing with them.

Wentworth has grown up in Bradford and has been fishing in the Alleghenies with his father and grandfather since as long as he can remember. Living lightly, he and his wife, Katie, are both self-employed with no children and they both utilize their free time and funds to travel the world — fishing, taking photos and documenting their journeys along the way.

