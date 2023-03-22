Area resident Bo Wentworth will lead 10 people on a five-night, four-day trip to the Central American nation of Belize in August, sharing his skills of fly tying and fishing with them.
Wentworth has grown up in Bradford and has been fishing in the Alleghenies with his father and grandfather since as long as he can remember. Living lightly, he and his wife, Katie, are both self-employed with no children and they both utilize their free time and funds to travel the world — fishing, taking photos and documenting their journeys along the way.
“From a young age I have been connected to the wild here, camping, hunting and fishing as long as I can remember,” Wentworth said. “I also have been an artist since I can remember. Always trying and finding a way to express myself in a variety of mediums — painting, drawing, carving, and writing. … There has always been a desire to understand or feel beyond those experiences, and a basic desire to just be outside in the elements.”
A combination of growing up with the Alleghenies as his back yard and an artistic outlook at the world around him led him to find a true test of both his creative skillset and outdoor knowledge: fly fishing and fly tying.
Wentworth said he got seriously into the craft of tying his own flies about a decade ago and has been doing it daily ever since.
“Fly fishing and all of its aspects are to me an artistic process no different than any other art form,” he explained. “It’s a way of life, a way of thinking and I could not feel more grateful to have found what I am. What is so fulfilling about this craft to me is the ongoing process of learning, understanding, applying and starting over.”
The art of tying flies, according to Farmers’ Almanac, is an ancient form of angling that dates back to 200 C.E. Making the bait, or the flies, in order to fly fish has long since been considered a meditative pastime.
And although you can buy commercially made flies for fly fishing at virtually any location where fishing gear is sold (and they are typically fairly inexpensive) — fly tying is considered to be relaxing and many non-anglers even take up the hobby.
But not all fly tiers are lucky nor skilled enough to be invited to host a five-day trip to Belize’s largest island, known for its water sports, scuba diving and Caribbean beaches. Wentworth’s dedication at honing his craft and skill have granted him the ability to understand the nuances of the hobby, which in turn makes his time on the water a lot more fun and relaxing.
Not only does Wentworth’s artistic skills afford him the ability to make beautiful, functional flies as bait, he also utilizes his creative skills to take the photographs of the flies he creates and to also document his travels.
Wentworth has had his ties featured in fly fishing magazines both in the United States and abroad. An article along with several flies he tied was featured in an Dutch publication, DRAAD, while more recently three of his ties were showcased in Fly Fusion magazine.
The Belize fly fishing trip, hosted by Yellow Dog Fly Fishing and with Wentworth as the guide, is an all-inclusive fly tying and fishing trip to the Ambergris Caye (Belize’s largest island). Ten participants will spend the trip with Wentworth and his wife, tying flies for bonefish, permit and tarpon in order to fish for those same species in the mornings.
Wentworth, his wife and the 10 participants will stay at the 2022 Orvis International Destination of the Year, the El Pescador Lodge and Villas, Aug. 24-29.
For more information about the trip, to view Wentworth’s photography or to check out his inventory of flies, visit https://www.bowentworth.com/ or call (814) 598-8068. He can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.