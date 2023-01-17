Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. recently celebrated 33 years of service offering skilled nursing, dementia care, personal care and independent living. In turn, the Bradford Ecumenical Home would like to recognize their valued staff celebrating their years of service.
“A special thank you for the effort of our team that is dedicated to the mission and values at Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. They continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our residents every day. Without the hard work, loyalty and perseverance from all our valued team members, we would not be able to accomplish and celebrate the successes we have had,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO.
Celebrating staff anniversaries for five years of recognition are Melissa DeCasper in administration and Cherissa Morris, Kelly Waid, Kayla Christman and Jannah Eliason in nursing.
Celebrating ten years in nursing was Tina Kroah.
Celebrating 15 years in nursing are Lisa Weber, Shawn Lewis and Jenny Carpenter, while in administration Sue Abernethy and Terry Corbett were recognized.
Celebrating more than 20 years of service were Ruth Bartlett with 25 years in administration and Martha Hurd with 30 years in administration.
The skilled nursing home, Bradford Ecumenical Home, has been recognized by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an elite community with six consecutive years of five-star ratings. Nursing homes with five stars are considered to have much above average quality and nursing homes with one star are considered to have quality much below average.
Bradford Ecumenical Home is currently the only nursing home in the surrounding area currently listed as a five-star facility.