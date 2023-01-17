Ecumenical Home Employees

In the front row is Melissa DeCasper, Administration, 5 years; Sue Abernethy, Administration, 15 years; and Jenny Carpenter, Nursing, 15 years. In the back row is Cherissa Morris, Nursing, 5 years; Martha Hurd, Administration, 30 years; Shawn Lewis, Nursing, 15 years; Ruth Bartlett, Administration, 25 years; Terry Corbett, Administration, 15 years; and Kelly Waid, Nursing, 5 years. Missing from photo are Lisa Weber, Nursing, 15 years; Tina Kroah, Nursing, 10 years; Kayla Christman, Nursing, 5 years; and Hannah Eliason, Nursing, 5 years.

 Photo provided

Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. recently celebrated 33 years of service offering skilled nursing, dementia care, personal care and independent living. In turn, the Bradford Ecumenical Home would like to recognize their valued staff celebrating their years of service.

“A special thank you for the effort of our team that is dedicated to the mission and values at Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. They continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our residents every day. Without the hard work, loyalty and perseverance from all our valued team members, we would not be able to accomplish and celebrate the successes we have had,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO.

