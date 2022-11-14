The Bradford Ecumenical Home Inc. is seeing stars — five of them, to be exact.
The nursing home’s most recent inspection by Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services resulted in a coveted five-star rating. Sounds good. Yet that’s only part of the story. This is the fifth year in a row that the facility has maintained the designation.
Lisa Johnson, nursing home administrator and CEO at Bradford Ecumenical Home Inc., “Under the most trying of circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradford Ecumenical Home has been able to maintain our Five-Star Quality Rating consistently since May of 2017. The meaningful impact that we’re fortunate to make in the lives of residents and their families would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of each employee at our community.”
The overall rating is based on a nursing home’s performance on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
“The amazing fact that Bradford Ecumenical Home is rated a Five Star Facility is a testament to our quality care and services,” Johnson continued. “Moreso, to maintain a Five Star Rating over five years, consistently, when ratings are updated frequently throughout the year, is truly a remarkable accomplishment.”
CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily and to help identify areas that may be of concern for consumers. The Nursing Home Care Compare website features a quality rating system that gives each nursing home a rating of between one and five stars. Nursing homes with five stars are considered to have quality much above average and nursing homes with one star are considered to have quality much below average.
There is one overall 5-star rating for each nursing home, and separate ratings for health inspections, staffing and quality measures. In July of 2022, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) enhanced its Nursing Home Star Ratings system by adding nursing home staffing turnover data to better provide quality transparency to consumers.
For more information about Bradford Ecumenical Home, visit www.behcr.com