Ever find yourself wondering when the next Bradford City Council meeting is, or why Congress Street is closed on a weekday? There’s an app for that.
The City of Bradford is working with the Savvy Citizen app, available for free through Google Play or the Apple App store.
City administrator Chris Lucco explained.
“The (Strategic Management Plan) evaluation we went through, one of the recommendations was the city needed to improve community engagement and communication,” he said. “After looking around and doing some research, we came across the Savvy Citizen app.
“What we liked about it was it was a one-way delivery system,” Lucco said. “Everybody knows with other forms of social media, sometimes things get lost in comments and negativity.”
When officials found the app, they applied for STMP funding, “part of the application was a request to implement Savvy Citizen,” he explained. “That was funded 90% through the grant.”
City officials can use it to push information out to the residents like street closures for vehicle accidents or emergencies, weather emergencies or even a change in garbage collection because of a holiday.
“We’re just getting started with the system,” Lucco said. “You can go into the notifications and choose what you want notified for. If all you want is traffic or emergencies, you can turn that on.”
There is also a community calendar section, which the city has invited the Bradford Area Public Library, Bradford YMCA and the Chamber of Commerce to take part in, “to post their larger events so people are aware of different things that are going on in the community,” he said.
Members of community organizations will be able to reach out to the city to ask about having community events posted, too.
“We do strongly recommend that people should download the app,” Lucco said. “There’s no cost. It’s got some controls built into it, so if it’s a non-urgent notification, it won’t be sent out between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.”
He added, “The concept is for it to not be intrusive, but to let people be aware of what’s going on and let people know of emergencies.”
City department heads will have access to load information on the app, and the outside organizations like the library and chamber will, too.
“There are different levels of access,” he said. “My department heads are authorized to post without approval. If they opted to give employees access, non-management employees would need approval before a message would go out.”
The app is already in use, and notifications have been posted in the last few days about closures on Congress Street for the lead abatement project with the Bradford City Water Authority.
“When the weather gets better, we’ll put some signs up with a QR code to download the app,” Lucco said, “and you can scan the code from the sign.”
Until then, download the app from an app store, for free, and sign up with a personal account and address.