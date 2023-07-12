During the Tuesday evening meeting of the Bradford City Council, council members heard from local resident Diane Arnett, of Vista Circle. Arnett came to the meeting, on behalf of 10 neighbors — who all signed a petition against the installation of alternative parking signs recently erected on Vista Circle.
Arnett requested that council consider one of two measures: abolishing the alternative parking on Vista Circle or switch the sides of the required parking to the opposite side of the street, which offers more available spaces.
“I am not here trying to make a mountain out of a molehill,” stated Arnett. “It was just quite a shock to me and my neighbors to wake one morning, after 30 years of no parking restrictions, to new parking rules.”
Mayor Tom Riel told Arnett that the council would take her suggestions “under advisement,” and the City Administrator Chris Lucco would be in touch.
During the council meeting on June 27 a first reading to pass an amendment to add a stop sign when traveling west at the intersection of Pleasant Street and North Center Street was passed on first reading — on Tuesday, the ordinance passed its second reading. Once the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) feasibility study has been completed, action can be taken to place the stop sign. According to Public Works and Parks Director Chip Comilla a representative from PennDot will be in Bradford today to begin the study needed. The intersection of concern is where a young man was killed when he struck a bus on his bicycle in June.
Concerning phase two of the Callahan Park Recreation Improvements, council passed a motion to approve payment in the amount of $2,040 to E & M Engineers and Surveyors for the preparation and cost estimate of the recreation improvements.
In addition, Riel was authorized to execute the signature page for a $250,000 grant application and the grant agreement and amendments for a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development for the Callahan Park Recreation Improvements, phase two.
Hobie Milliron was appointed, unanimously, by council members as a full-time probationary police officer for the City of Bradford Police Department, effective June 30. According to council records, Milliron is fully certified by MPOETC and currently fully eligible for duty.
Council unanimously authorized to request funds in the amount of $12,259.95 from the McKean County American Recovery Municipal Allocation program for the demolition of a blighted property, located at 38 Jefferson St.
An agreement was executed during Tuesday’s meeting between the City of Bradford and the Department of Transportation for transportation and traffic signal maintenance agreement and it also authorized Lucco as a signatory to the agreement.
Council authorized the execution of lease agreements with Anthony Dubetski for 4D Countertops for space within the Robert P. Habgood Jr. Business Development Center; the Department of Human Services for space at Habgood Center; Idyllwild Holdings LLC. for space at the Holley Avenue Multi-Tenant Center; and Barry G. Larson for space at the Habgood Center.
In addition, motions were approved, unanimously:
- To authorize the execution of payment to Suburban Fence and Decks in the amount of $4,650 for fencing along the back parking lot at City Hall;
- To authorize the advertisement for bid entries for a paving project at the Robert P. Habgood Jr. Business Development Center;
- To authorize the advertisement for sealed bidding on one 2017 (or newer) Ford F550 truck with plow, spreader package and aluminum bed — the bids must be submitted by 4 p.m. to the City Administrator’s office — bid opening will take place at 6 p.m. on July 25;
- To approve payment to Mercyhurst University in the amount of $8,000 for police tuition and uniforms; and
- To execute a system user agreement between the city and the McKean County 911 Center. The agreement is to allow for the City of Bradford Police and Fire Departments access to new radio equipment to enhance radio coverage through upgrades done at the 911 center.
The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 11.