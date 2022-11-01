Chiropractors use adjustments and manipulations to address alignment issues which cause pain and other symptoms throughout the body — Dr. Thad Diehl opened his practice earlier this year to the Bradford community to alleviate their aches, pains and other issues.
“I had been working in an office in Port Allegany for two years,” explained Diehl. “However, I saw a need over this way, a need for care in the Bradford area and that is when I decided to open up the Bradford Chiropractic Center.”
Diehl and office manager Chuck Kohler opened the Bradford Chiropractic Center at 536 E. Main Street to the community in March.
Diehl, a graduate of Penn State University and Palmer College of Chiropractors, has been honing his craft for the past 19 years. He uses traditional hands-on chiropractic techniques and manipulations, sometimes utilizing instruments to apply low-force techniques to alleviate symptoms or just for general bodily health.
Beyond just neck and back pain, which is what usually leads an individual to a chiropractic office, there are additional common reasons to visit a chiropractor which may be a surprise to most individuals. Spinal health can influence a persons’ overall health. Individuals who suffer from a limited range of motion, frequent headaches, chronic pain in joints and muscles, sinus congestion, numbness and tingling in arms and legs or have a sedentary job, are struggling to get pregnant or healing from a recent accident may benefit from chiropractic care.
“I also see patients to help improve their overall general health and athletic performance, as well as nutrition,” explained Diehl.
The practice accepts all insurances, including Medicare, as well as accepting cash or medical benefits payment and is currently accepting new patients.
To become a new patient and schedule an appointment simply call Kohler at (814) 294-1034. “We usually can schedule a patient within a day or two,” confirmed Kohler. “We like to create a welcoming, social atmosphere here in the office that is accommodating to our patients who are always so pleasant and friendly. Dr. Diehl really cares about all his patients and sincerely wants to help them to experience a comfortable, well-balanced and quality life.”
The Bradford Chiropractic Center is currently open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.