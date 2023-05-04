The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting and award presentation Thursday evening at Pennhills Club.
The community was asked by the Chamber for nominations. From the list of businesses, citizens and organizations who contribute to the Bradford community, the recipients of the five annual awards were chosen in the categories of Exemplary Business, Community and Spirit, Director’s Award, Small Business and the Legacy Award.
Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, stated, “It’s amazing, such a vibrant chamber. So many have come out tonight to celebrate all the achievements others have made.”
Recognizing these much-deserved recipients for making the community great through their hard work, volunteerism and community spirit is exactly what the awards show.
Debbie Price, recently retired director of Evergreen Elm, received the Director’s Award, and said, “I can’t tell you how much this means. I couldn’t wait to get out of Bradford when I was 21 and got my nursing degree. But, something called me back.”
Price continued, “There were challenges along the way, but we also accomplished a lot. Everybody in this room deserves an award. I am so honored that they thought of me.”
The Small Business Award was presented to Pizza Napoli. Sue Gleason said, “It is such an honor to receive this award from the Chamber. My family has loved Pizza Napoli and this community forever. We hope to continue to provide great food and excellent service for years to come. Thank you, too, to all who helped Pizza Napoli achieve the small business award.”
Receiving the Exemplary Business Award was Zippo Manufacturing. “On behalf of the leadership team, we were sincerely surprised by and deeply honored by this award,” said Christine Minich, executive assistant to President/CEO Mark Paup. “We look forward to a bright future ahead.”
The staff and participants of Futures Rehabilitation Center were presented with the Community and Spirit award and the Legacy Award recipient this year was Mick Marshall.
The Chamber is grateful to all of its members and sponsors for supporting the event, including signature sponsor, Zippo Manufacturing; platinum sponsor, Blaisdell Foundation; and gold sponsors, Northwest Bank and American Refining Group. Each award recipient also received an original Case knife compliments of W.R.Case & Sons Cutlery Co.