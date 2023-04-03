Finely dressed local folks filled the Bradford Club on Saturday night for the Bradford Little Theatre’s annual fundraiser and dinner. The theme for the evening was “silver” in recognition of the BLT’s 25th Season.
The night lived up to its promise of being an entertaining evening — with basket raffles, and the silent and live auctions which followed a selection of “most delicious” food items, a guest was heard remarking to the Bradford Club staff member who was collecting her plate from the table before the games began. Trivia questions to honor the 25 year history of BLT were asked, a rousing game of “Heads or Tails” was played and more fundraising games were played to help raise extra funds between the dinner and auctions.
“The goal this year was to raise over $10,000 which would fund a stair lift to be installed in Togi’s Playhouse,” explained BLT President Kristin Asinger. “The stairs up to the theater area are not accessible for individuals who have difficulty climbing stairs. We have discussed this issue in the past and it is time. We want as much accessibility as possible so everyone can enjoy the shows.”
The large turnout and great participation of local residents enabled Bradford Little Theatre to raise enough funds to move ahead with the installation of their new stair lift at the Togi’s Playhouse on Welch Avenue in Bradford.
“While we do not yet have a full accounting of expenses, we are very happy to report that we did meet our fundraising goal of $10,000 and we are moving ahead with the installation of a new stair lift at the playhouse,” reported BLT Board Member Bob Boser. “We are very thankful for the support from our community, both from those many businesses and individuals who donated items and services as well as the many who attended last night’s event.”
To see what upcoming shows the Bradford Little Theatre has planned, visit www.bradfordlittletheatre.org.