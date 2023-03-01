OLEAN, N.Y. — Sarah Blovsky is the new membership services manager of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
She is no stranger to the Olean area as she is a graduate of Bradford (Pa.) Area High School and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a degree in communications.
“The funny thing is Sarah is no stranger to the Chamber either! Sarah interned with us 2020-2021 as a marketing/communications student with Pitt. Although that year COVID hit us hard with our events, Sarah created promotional schedules for the events which we utilized until we couldn’t host that event,” reported Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
Yanetsko added, “During that holiday season, Sarah created the 12 Days of Deals, Virtual Holiday Themes from local businesses, helped promote the holidays in a glass contest and the Southern Tier Corporate Challenge Virtual 5k Run/Walk.”
Her position’s primary focal point is on the needs of the members. This includes counseling, provision of information services, membership retention and expansion, networking, and other direct membership activities including facilitation of major events that benefit members.
“Working for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce was something I wanted to do since interning during my undergrad. I am very excited to be a part of this team and am eager to serve my local community and our members here at GOACC,” stated Blovsky.
She replaces Erica Dreher who after 5 1/2 years of chamber service took a position at the Olean General Hospital Foundation.
She is married to Brock Blovsky and lives in Olean. She is also a local small business owner of her event and portrait photography business, Sarah Blovsky Photography.
For more information on membership at GOACC or its other programs and events, contact 716-372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com