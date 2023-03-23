Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to the local community — in less than one hour.
Community Blood Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region.
In Bradford, donors can schedule an appointment by calling (814) 456-4206. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows. Blood donation will take place at St. Bernard’s Church, 95 E. Corydon St., in Bradford on
March 27, from noon to 5 p.m.
The need for blood has never been greater and it cannot be manufactured. The Community Blood Bank asks that all healthy and eligible members of the community donate blood as soon as possible.
In the community, the number of donors showing up each day has declined, and the need for new and returning donors has increased. The blood collected today is used as quickly as tomorrow.
In the month of March all donors at Community Blood Bank drives and the Erie Donor Center will receive an entry for the chance to win two Major League Baseball tickets. Entry for the MLB giveaway began Wednesday, March 1 at 7 a.m. and will end Friday, March 31 at 10 p.m. All donors will also be entered for the chance to win a $100 Fanatics Gift Card weekly.