Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), in partnership with ConnectLife, will be hosting a community blood drive on Tuesday, March 14. The blood drive will be located in the main lobby of the hospital and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donors will receive a Fowler’s chocolate bar, a voucher for a buy one get one beer from Fattey Beer Co., only donors 21 and over are eligible, and a $5 lunch voucher for the hospital cafeteria. Every pint of blood donated can be responsible for saving up to three lives in the local community.

Local & Social