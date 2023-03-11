Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), in partnership with ConnectLife, will be hosting a community blood drive on Tuesday, March 14. The blood drive will be located in the main lobby of the hospital and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All donors will receive a Fowler’s chocolate bar, a voucher for a buy one get one beer from Fattey Beer Co., only donors 21 and over are eligible, and a $5 lunch voucher for the hospital cafeteria. Every pint of blood donated can be responsible for saving up to three lives in the local community.
ConnectLife is Western New York’s only community blood bank which means every drop of blood donated remains local. The organization supplies about 70% of the local blood supply, supporting area hospitals such as Bradford Regional Medical Center, Brooks-TLC Health Network, ECMC, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo General Hospital, Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital and Olean General Hospital.
Individuals can make an appointment at www.connectlifegiveblood.org with the sponsor code 000468 or by contacting Kim Murphey at (814) 362-8298. Walk-ins are also welcome.