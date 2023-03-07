PENFIELD — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources structure in the Moshannon State Forest at S.B. Elliott State Park along state Route 153 in Clearfield County on Friday night.
Emergency responders from 14 volunteer fire companies in three counties were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m.
According to authorities, firefighters arrived on the scene and confirmed heavy fire with exposures. Crews placed multiple hand lines into service to extinguish the fire. Units operated on scene for more than three hours before returning to service.
Information about the structure and potential losses was not immediately available.
Lawrence Township was assisted by several volunteer firefighter companies from Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is being handled by the state police fire marshal.