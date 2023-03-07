State park fire

This building owned by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, located at S.B. Elliott State Park in Clearfield County, was destroyed by fire late Friday.

 Lawrence Twp. VFC

PENFIELD — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources structure in the Moshannon State Forest at S.B. Elliott State Park along state Route 153 in Clearfield County on Friday night.

Emergency responders from 14 volunteer fire companies in three counties were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m.

