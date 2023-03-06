An average of 14 Pennsylvania residents die every day from overdose.
Today, March 6, is Black Balloon Day, a day across the nation for families and loved ones to remember and celebrate the lives lost to overdose.
“Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Opioid addiction is driving this epidemic,” according to Overdose Lifeline.
“Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than they are from a car accident or by a gun. Black Balloon Day helps create awareness around the important issue of providing support to those struggling with substance use disorder and their loved ones.”
Opioids — prescription pain relievers, heroin and synthetic opioid fentanyl — are the main driver of overdose deaths, accounting for more than 68% of overdose deaths in 2017, according to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, known as SAMHSA.
Pennsylvania Acting Attorney General Michelle A. Henry said, “In 2021, 5,168 Pennsylvanians died from overdoses. Opioids come in many different forms with many different names, including OxyContin, Percocet, vicodin, codeine, hydrocodone, morphine and heroin.”
The AG’s website listed the health effects of prolonged opioid use: depression, liver disease, heart disease, hepatitis C or HIV/AIDS through shared needles, brain damage or death by overdose.
“Opioids are often stolen from someone with a legitimate prescription. Seventy percent of people that illegally use prescription drugs admit getting them from family and friends. The number one source of drugs for teenagers is home medicine cabinets,” the AG’s website stated.
“Opioids can also be obtained when a person is legally prescribed a drug and then abuses it, prescriptions are forged and altered, or the medications are purchased from a dealer illegally selling prescription drugs.”
Know the signs of drug use, SAMHSA recommends. For opioids, side effects include constipation, nausea, vomiting and dry mouth; sleepiness and dizziness; confusion; decreased breathing; and itching and sweating.
Behavioral signs and symptoms of opioid addiction include a change in peer group; carelessness with grooming; decline in academic performance; missing classes or skipping school; loss of interest in favorite activities; changes in eating or sleeping habits; and deteriorating relationships with family and friends.
For 24/7 free and confidential information and treatment referrals in English and Español, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at: 1–800–662–HELP (1–800–662–4357) or visit the SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator at findtreatment.Samhsa.gov
Also visit the online treatment locator, or send your zip code via text message: 435748 (HELP4U) to find help near you.
This webpage will link the user to services regarding the opioid epidemic throughout Pennsylvania. They can utilize this guide for help, locating Single County Authority’s, finding a Center of Excellence in their area, as well as a link to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’ care provider app. At this site you may also find what Naloxone is, how to get Naloxone, and how to administer it safely.
Use your zip code or county to find a care provider in your area.
Find a drug take back box near you.
An extensive list of reading material for a variety of populations that come into contact with the addicted and the drugs itself.
Information regarding the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, Standing Order for Naloxone, Narcan in schools, “Warm Handoff”, and prescribing guidelines for doctors as well as continuing education modules for medical professionals. Downloadable posters are also featured on this page for use in various facilities.