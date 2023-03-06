Copy of BBday - FB-TW-LI

Some websites and social media pages are offering a virtual balloon release today in honor of Black Balloon Day, like Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc.’s Facebook page.

An average of 14 Pennsylvania residents die every day from overdose.

Today, March 6, is Black Balloon Day, a day across the nation for families and loved ones to remember and celebrate the lives lost to overdose.

