AUSTIN — The Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology (PSO) is holding a birding spotlight of Cameron County from October 14 to the 17 led by park educator and local birder, Barb Gee. A guided bird walk will be held from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the 40 Maples Day Use Area.

As part of this spotlight Sinnemahoning State Park staff and volunteers will be conducting several birding tours for those who are interested.

