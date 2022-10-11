AUSTIN — The Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology (PSO) is holding a birding spotlight of Cameron County from October 14 to the 17 led by park educator and local birder, Barb Gee. A guided bird walk will be held from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the 40 Maples Day Use Area.
As part of this spotlight Sinnemahoning State Park staff and volunteers will be conducting several birding tours for those who are interested.
The walk will go through open field, (early successional habitat,) and may include conifer forest and mixed deciduous forest, depending on route choice of participants. Likely species to be spotted, include: sparrows, confusing fall warblers and backyard birds. Included will be a review of where to go in the park to see other species. The hike will include a distance of 1.5 to two miles, over slightly uneven gravel and natural trail surfaces, with minimal elevation changes, including some small hills. Park staff recommend bringing sturdy shoes.
Parking will be in the main parking lot of 40 Maples Day Use Area. Participants will meet in pavilion one.
Then on Saturday, from 7 to 9 a.m. enjoy a bird walk for experienced birders led by local birder Mark Johnson, on the Lowlands Trail. The planned walk may run later than 9 a.m. depending on the amount of birds seen while walking through mixed lowland habitat and open fields. Likely species to be spotted, include: sparrows, confusing fall warblers and backyard birds. The walk will cover a distance of 1.5 to two miles over slightly uneven gravel and natural trail surfaces, as well as some off-trail meadow walking. Elevation changes along the walk will be minimal, with some small hills. Park staff recommend bringing sturdy, waterproof shoes.
Birder Johnson will also provide an overview of where to go in Cameron County to see other species. Park at the Wildlife Center (park office). Participants will meet by the main door of the building.
Then on Sunday, Oct. 16 a unique experience of birdwatching from a pontoon boat from 7:30 to 9 a.m.; with stops along the edges of the 145-acre lake. During this bird watching event, the bird viewing habitat will include shorelines, tributaries, mature hardwood forests, meadows and mixed lowland habitat. Likely species to be spotted, include: waterfowl, shorebirds, sparrows and more. The educator will also include an overview of the best places to go within the park to view other bird species. Park staff recommends participants dress in warm layers, as it can be very chilly on the lake in the morning. Life vests will be provided for each participant. This event is handicap accessible since there is no walking required and the boat is wheelchair accessible.
Interested individuals should park at the Lake Day Use area and meet at the boat launch. Due to the limitation of the boat size, the group size for this event is limited to 18 bird watchers, however no pre-registration is required.
All three of these bird watching programs are free and open to the public.
For information about Sinnemahoning State Park and its programs, contact the park office at (814) 647-8401 or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.