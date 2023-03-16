Poultry and bird flu

Bird flu remains a concern in Pennsylvania, which has lost more birds than any other state in the last 30 days.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza are spiking in Pennsylvania, contributing to one of the nation’s deadliest outbreaks on record.

Nearly 215,340 birds have been lost in Pennsylvania in the last 30 days, the most of any state in that time period, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Many of the latest cases are reported at small- and medium-sized operations and officials say they are continuing outreach efforts.

