HARRISBURG (TNS) — Cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza are spiking in Pennsylvania, contributing to one of the nation’s deadliest outbreaks on record.
Nearly 215,340 birds have been lost in Pennsylvania in the last 30 days, the most of any state in that time period, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Many of the latest cases are reported at small- and medium-sized operations and officials say they are continuing outreach efforts.
According to the latest USDA data, 19 backyard flocks and four commercial facilities in the state have been impacted in the past month.
Nationally, avian influenza has affected more than 58.16 million birds in 47 states. Avian influenza is a disease caused by an infection with avian influenza Type A viruses. It is naturally spread by wild aquatic birds and can infect domestic poultry.
In Pennsylvania, Lancaster County has experienced some of the highest numbers of outbreaks, with six new reports this week, including one operation with 6,000 birds. Earlier this month, two 20,000-bird turkey farms and a breeding farm with 6,500 ducks were affected in the county.
“It’s clustered in one area, basically up along the ridge in the northeastern part of the county. So, it’s along the flyway (for wild birds),” said Gregory Martin, a Lancaster County-based poultry educator with Penn State Extension. “It has been a race to diagnose these things and take necessary actions.”
Other recent outbreaks in the state have been reported at small operations in Chester, Bucks and Northumberland counties.
NO LICENSE REQUIRED
Shannon Powers, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, said some backyard flock owners raise birds for eggs and poultry for their families, for their own enjoyment or to show. In Pennsylvania, no license or permit is required to raise birds.
Powers said smaller flock owners aren’t always looped in on information-sharing or social media groups and might not recognize accurate sources of information versus those spreading misinformation.
“These issues make it a challenge both to locate backyard flock owners and communicate to them that their birds are at risk of a highly contagious virus and that they pose a risk for transmitting the virus to their neighbors’ birds on farms, jeopardizing their incomes and jobs,” she said.
Christian Herr, executive vice president at PennAg Industries Association, said some of the cases are among non-commercial breeding and backyard operations in the Amish and plain sect communities. They raise birds including ducks, he said, to sell live at ethnic markets in cities such as New York City and Boston.
Herr said the good news is there is a clear epidemiological link in the latest cases, in that in some cases infected birds were moved between some of the smaller operators.
“If there is a silver lining right now, it’s even though there is a spike in cases most have a good explanation as to why,” he said.
EXTENSION OUTREACH
Across the state, the Department of Agriculture and Penn State Extension have been doing outreach among smaller operators, including webinars and assisting with biosecurity plans. Powers said backyard flocks are harder to protect from exposure to wild birds, which carry the virus and make up at least 85% of cases nationwide.
Martin said avian influenza spreads through the air or through birds co-mingling with wild birds, which tend to fly into pens to feed. He added it can also spread through goose droppings picked up on shoes and carried into facilities.
Earlier this winter, the Pa. Department of Agriculture reminded operators to protect their flocks as the annual wild bird migration started. The state has enforcement powers, something Powers said has rarely been used.
“The vast majority of those who raise poultry have cooperated with protective measures and understood the severely contagious nature of the disease,” she said.
Herr noted larger commercial operations have adopted tight biosecurity protocols to manage and protect flocks coming in contact with wild, migratory, or infected birds. Earlier this winter, the Pa. Department of Agriculture reminded operators to protect their flocks as the annual wild bird migration started.
“It’s the most nervous group of people,” Herr said. “But there is a really high level of biosecurity. You aren’t getting into those barns easily. It’s the highest level of biosecurity you have ever seen.”
Recommended biosafety protocols typically include enhanced disinfection practices for those who work with birds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people who interact with birds that look sick wear disposable gloves, boots, eye protection, and an N95 respirator or a face mask.
Other measures include using disposable boot covers, washing hands, cleaning and disinfecting tools, limiting visitors, and reporting sick birds. More information is available through the Pa. Department of Agriculture.
“The best line of offense is a strong defense. Biosecurity is the best way to ensure your farm and poultry are safeguarded against disease,” said Russell Redding, Pa. Department of Agriculture secretary. “Poultry producers should review and use strong biosecurity practices as part of their daily routine to protect their flocks, as well as Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry.”
More funding could also be coming to the aid of farmers. Last week, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed doubling the amount earmarked in the state budget to assist operators with losses of poultry due to avian flu. Shapiro said he aims to increase the amount from $25 million to $50 million.
The state’s first positive case in poultry for this current outbreak was detected in the spring of 2022 at a farm in East Donegal Township, which is home to nearly 1,700 of Pennsylvania’s more than 10,300 poultry operations. The farm euthanized 1.4 million chickens in response to the detection.
RISING EGG PRICES
Avian influenza is being blamed for rising egg prices, which topped out at around $5 a dozen at some stores. Pennsylvania is typically the fourth largest producer of eggs in the nation.
Despite the spread of the avian flu at poultry facilities, the state Department of Agriculture has said chicken and other poultry products remain safe to eat.
With any luck and a little patience, cases should start to ease up in the coming weeks, Martin said.
“At this point in time right now, we are still in the middle of things,” he said. “If we use last year as a pattern, usually we will see a tapering of cases by mid-summer. It all depends on migration.”
