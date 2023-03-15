Whitetail buck

A proposed bill in the Pennsylvania Senate would move the opening day of the firearms season for deer back to Monday.

EASTON (TNS) — As discussion about the timing of the opening day of Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season continues, a Lehigh Valley legislator has joined the ranks of those considering moving the opener back to Monday after Thanksgiving.

State Sen. Lisa Bosola posted a legislative memo looking for sponsors on legislation she plans to introduce that would permanently move opening day back to Monday. For the past four years, the season has opened on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and earlier this year the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) Board of Commissioners gave preliminarily approval to a slate of 2023 hunting dates that included the firearms deer season starting on Saturday, Nov. 25.

