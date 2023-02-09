RIDGWAY — The fifth annual Mountain Fest will offer more than 100 vendors March 3-5 at the old Tannery complex in Ridgway.
Julee Marzella, president of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association, said the event is always held on the first full weekend in March. This will be the largest Mountain Fest to date.
Last year, the event was moved from its traditional Gillis Avenue location to Tanner Street, due to the need for more space, as it has immensely grown, said Marzella.
Mountain Fest is now held in memory of former ECWTA president and Mountain Fest founder Tom “T.O.” Fitch, who is featured on the event’s logo printed on clothing, memorabilia, etc.
Event hours will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We added an entire building to this year’s event,” said Marzella. “With this expanded venue size, we now have well over 100 vendors. The addition of a building also increased the space for guests to enjoy the variety of live music that will be playing throughout the weekend, and allowed us to double the number of food vendors.”
Friday and Saturday’s schedule will offer four to six musical performers and bands for attendees to enjoy.
Mountain Fest will offer a wide variety of vendors, including artists, crafters, photographers, woodworkers and sculptors, as well as jewelry, candle and soap makers.
Mountain Fest prides itself on giving local business owners a place to showcase their products, such as custom-printed clothing, engraved items and furniture made from reclaimed wood, said Marzella.
Treats and snacks will be sold as well, such as sauces, candy, seasoning, pickles and nuts.
“We will have a huge food truck court with everything from sandwiches to gourmet donuts and kettlecorn. And as in past years, there will be many wineries, breweries, and distilleries to choose from for your favorite adult beverage,” said Marzella.
The event is also known for giving chainsaw carvers a place to work on their craft as attendees watch them create masterpieces out of wood.
Also expanded this year will be The Kids Corner, offering 10 kid-related vendors that are signed up, including a Nerf gun shooting range, coloring contest, crafts, scavenger hunt and educational speakers.
“On Saturday, we will have a small animal petting zoo and a group participation dress-up story time,” Marzella added.
For the full schedule and more information, visit the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association or www.ElkCountyWilds.com for more information on Mountain Fest 2023.