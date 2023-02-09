Mountain Fest

Mountain Fest features a variety of chainsaw carvers who can be seen creating masterpieces throughout the weekend.

 Brianne Fleming/Courier Express

RIDGWAY — The fifth annual Mountain Fest will offer more than 100 vendors March 3-5 at the old Tannery complex in Ridgway.

Julee Marzella, president of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association, said the event is always held on the first full weekend in March. This will be the largest Mountain Fest to date.

