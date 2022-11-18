Black bear

HARRISBURG (TNS) — With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise Saturday.

The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

