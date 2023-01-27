ERIE — In partnership with the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Ben Franklin Technology Partners is looking for innovators with BIG IDEAS located in Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean or Warren County, PA.
They are looking for entrepreneurs who are developing or crafting a product, process or innovation related to the maker economy, outdoors and recreation, forest products, manufacturing and technology.
Since the start of the BIG IDEA contests, more than $3 million in cash prizes have been awarded throughout Ben Franklin’s 32-county footprint in central and northern Pennsylvania. The contest offers start-ups and entrepreneurs some much-needed seed funding, as well as business training, pitch experience and industry contacts.
Applications are due by Tuesday, April 18.
The winner will receive up to $50,000 in cash; a chance to win an additional $2,500 in the People’s Choice Award; an opportunity to pitch the business concept for a $10,000 Seed Grant from Ben Franklin; a guaranteed spot in a business accelerator program offered by either Ben Franklin or Penn State’s LaunchBox network; and business mentoring and support by Ben Franklin’s Transformation Business Services Network.
Individuals qualify to apply if their business is located in Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean or Warren County, PA; have not previously received Ben Franklin funding or a cash prize from either a BIG IDEA Contest or a TechCelerator program; if planning to commercialize the innovation; and an individual does not have more than $1,000,000 in annual sales revenue (as an established business.)
Winning up to $50,000 will go a long way in helping to further develop any BIG IDEA and infuse a new startup with much-needed cash. In addition to the cash, the pitch experience gained, the business training offered, and the contacts made will be just as valuable.