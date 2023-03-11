SMETHPORT — A Bradford man will serve probation and perform community service for switching barcodes on items at Walmart in Bradford.
Recently in McKean County Court, Paul Berg, 69, of Prendergast Avenue, Bradford, was ordered to serve 15 months probation and perform 50 hours community service for a charge of theft by deception. According to court records, at Walmart in Bradford, on ten separate occasions in 2022, Berg switched barcodes with lower priced items with the intent to deprive the owner out of a total of $589.46, which was the full price of the items. Berg returned some of the stolen items back to Walmart for the full purchase price of $70, the criminal complaint alleged.
Berg, a retired City of Bradford firefighter, waged an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Bradford in 2015.
Also in court, David Mihalko, 42, was sentenced to 21 to 42 months incarceration, given credit for 221 days of time served, ordered to have no contact with Walter Dennis and to pay restitution to Choice of $120. He had been charged with escape, assault, fleeing from police and theft.
Edwin Owen, 58, of Erie, but who was arrested in Bradford, was sentenced to 21 to 42 months in state prison for failure to verify his address or be photographed as required for a sex offender. He was given credit for 269 days credit for time served.
Shawn Thornton, 44, of Ludlow, was sentenced to 6 to 12 months incarceration for possession of a controlled substance, consecutive to two days to 12 months sentence, with credit for 32 days, for resisting arrest. The sentence will be in the custody of the state Department of Corrections, with a notation by Judge John Pavlock that he had no objection to Thornton being admitted to the state’s drug treatment program.
Cliff Causer, 49, of Kane, was sentenced to 6 to 24 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections, with credit for 196 days of time served, for institutional vandalism of an educational facility.
Dillon Pennell, 34, of Salamanca, N.Y. was sentenced to 50 days to 18 months in jail for simple assault, a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
Kevin Shelter, 25, of Buffalo, N.Y., was sentenced to 20 days to 12 months in jail and 50 hours community service for a charge of simple assault. He had been kicked out of a Bradford bar, but returned and assaulted the owner and several patrons, the criminal complaint stated.
Jabar Kasper, 25, of Rew, was sentenced to 12 months probation and 200 hours community service for a simple assault case, which is to be consecutive to resentencing for a threats case from 2000. In that case, he was sentenced to 48 hours to three months incarceration, and was not to be released until he completed 40 hours community service. He was also ordered to serve three months probation and 50 hours community service in that case.
Rosealie Clemente-Crosson, 21, of Warren, was ordered to serve 12 months of probation and perform 40 hours of community service for theft. She had been working at the Subway Restaurant in Kane and took $1,528.73. She was ordered to pay restitution, and not to be on the premises of the facility.
Arthur Kendall, 36, of Bradford, was sentenced to 12 months probation and 40 hours community service for defiant trespass. He was ordered to not be on the premises of Goodwill in Bradford.
Kenneth Wilson, 33, of Kane, will serve 12 months probation and perform 50 hours community service for a theft charge. He was ordered to make restitution to Save A Lot in Kane of $48.96, to Kane Liquid Fuels of $53, and to Tops Kane of $121.29.
Ariane Hudson, 37, of Kill Buck, N.Y., will serve 12 months probation and perform 50 hours community service for theft. She was ordered not to be on the premises of Walmart in Bradford.
Alexis Costanza, 26, of Olean, N.Y., was ordered to serve 45 days to 9 months with credit for one day of time served and to perform 50 hours of community service for retail theft. The defendant is to pay restitution of $175.45 to Walmart and not to be on the store’s premises.
Jonathan Colts, 37, of Bradford, was sentenced to 35 days to 12 months incarceration, given credit for 35 days of time served, and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service on a drug charge.
Courtney Bradley, 27, of Salamanca, N.Y., was ordered to serve 12 months probation and perform 80 hours community service on a charge of resisting arrest.
Cory Newcombe, 40, of Titusville, was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service for recklessly endangering another person.
Conner Lloyd, 19, of Port Allegany, was sentenced to 30 days to 12 months in jail and 50 hours community service for possession of drug paraphernalia.