SMETHPORT — A Bradford man will serve probation and perform community service for switching barcodes on items at Walmart in Bradford.

Recently in McKean County Court, Paul Berg, 69, of Prendergast Avenue, Bradford, was ordered to serve 15 months probation and perform 50 hours community service for a charge of theft by deception. According to court records, at Walmart in Bradford, on ten separate occasions in 2022, Berg switched barcodes with lower priced items with the intent to deprive the owner out of a total of $589.46, which was the full price of the items. Berg returned some of the stolen items back to Walmart for the full purchase price of $70, the criminal complaint alleged.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social