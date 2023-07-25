Former Bradford City mayoral candidate Paul Berg is in McKean County Jail, charged with his third DUI offense since February.
Berg, 70, of Prendergast Avenue, is facing third-degree felony counts of DUI in the most recent case, in which he was stopped at 8:16 p.m. July 1 on Pine Street of Bradford for swerving out of his lane of traffic and attempting to turn the wrong way into the parking lot of Northwest Bank.
The Bradford City Police officer stopped Berg’s truck and made contact with him, noting an odor of alcoholic beverage. The officer said Berg appeared lethargic and had a hard time standing, according to the criminal complaint.
Berg failed field sobriety tests and was ultimately arrested for DUI. He consented to chemical testing and was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center, where the results showed a drug and alcohol combination, with a blood alcohol content of .14; the legal limit is .08; and the presence of morphine, the complaint stated.
Berg was charged on two occasions in February with DUI, one in Foster Township on Feb. 10 and the other six days later in the City of Bradford. Both of those cases are in McKean County Court.
Berg entered a guilty plea to the Foster Township case on April 14, with his lawyer, Christopher Martini. Sentencing had been scheduled for Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.
The other case was pending when the third offense allegedly happened.
According to the online docket system, the McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer has filed a motion to revoke/modify Berg’s bail in both of those cases. A hearing has been set for Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. before President Judge John Pavlock.
In the most recent case, Berg was arraigned Friday before District Judge Dom Cercone, and remanded to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
The docket system indicated he remained incarcerated as of Monday.
Berg had served in the City of Bradford Fire Department for 22 years before retiring because of an on-the-job injury.